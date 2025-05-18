Mikel Arteta continues to sound like a broken record when assessing his side’s season, placing the blame on two issues for losing out on the Premier League title to Liverpool.

Before the penultimate round of games got underway, Liverpool held a 15-point lead over Arsenal having secured the title with four games to spare.

Arne Slot‘s side have been the most consistent force in the competition, stringing together a 26-game unbeaten run to build the foundations for the club’s 20th league title.

Over at the Emirates, Arteta has spent the season lamenting his side’s lack of luck when it comes to injuries and red cards, not for one second taking a moment to reflect on his role in it all.

And that did not change when the Arsenal boss sat down with Sky Sports to discuss the reasons his side were lacking in another title race, saying: “Red cards and injuries, for sure.

“But without that, we don’t know what would have happened.

"Red Cards and Injuries? For Sure!" ? Mikel Arteta opens up on what cost Arsenal the Premier League title this season ? pic.twitter.com/cnsi49XT70 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 18, 2025

“Would we have been much closer? For me, the answer is without a question, yes. Because of what we have been producing and the performances that we had.”

The only lead Arsenal had over the Reds all season was after the fourth matchday and it was by a single point, while the longest winning streak they put together in the league was three.

While injuries certainly take their toll, few need to tell Liverpool that, the defeatist attitude has sunk its claws into Arsenal from Arteta down and it does not inspire triumphs.

As for their red cards, there is enough evidence to say there is a lack of discipline that Arteta evidently allows and has yet to take ownership of as it continues to be an excuse.

“We’re going to have to do something else [next season] because the bar will be raised,” he continued.

“And when you look at the amount of points that we’ve had in the last three seasons, the consistency of that and not winning a title, I think, is very rare.

“So we are very close, close in the probability so much, so we have to continue to be there and be better, and that’s the aim.”

Arsenal have lost 21 points from losing positions this season, that is not down to only red cards and injuries, Mikel.