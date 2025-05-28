Milos Kerkez’s proposed move to Liverpool is expected to “ramp up” this week, with the Bournemouth left-back dropping another hint he is set for a transfer.

With Frimpong landing on Merseyside to finalise his move from Bayer Leverkusen and talks ongoing for teammate Florian Wirtz, it will be a busy start to the transfer window for Liverpool.

Their business is not limited to Leverkusen, of course, with negotiations also taking place with Bournemouth over a deal for Kerkez.

The 21-year-old is expected to sign for around £45 million and, according to journalist David Ornstein speaking to NBC Sports, talks are set to “ramp up” this week.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed “personal terms are not an issue” with the Hungary international, who is “very keen on the move.”

Despite reported competition for his signature from Man City, the Manchester club are now said to have turned their attentions to Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri – himself previously linked with Liverpool.

That comes with it seemingly clear that Kerkez will join Liverpool along with Frimpong and Wirtz, perhaps with a triple signing announced when the transfer window opens on June 1.

Kerkez has been particularly active on social media when it comes to links with the Premier League champions, including liking photos from Monday’s trophy parade on Instagram.

And in a post following the final game of the season with Bournemouth – a 2-0 win over relegated Leicester – he again hinted that he will be on the move.

“Thirty-eight games, 38 started, we finished the job and broke the record,” he wrote, with Bournemouth having recorded their highest Premier League points total in history with 49.

“Thanks to the fans and everyone for support, thanks to the gaffer for trusting me to start all 38 games.

“And special thanks to the one above for keeping me safe and healthy and of course nothing would be possible without my family.

“I don’t know what will happen in next week but Cherries family, thank you!”

With Kerkez now on a break following the campaign’s conclusion and then set to join up with the Hungary squad on the evening of June 1, there is a brief window to complete the formalities of a move to Liverpool.

Arne Slot has, after all, expressed a desire to bring in signings as early as possible, while there is a smooth relationship with Bournemouth owing to their connections with sporting director Richard Hughes.

Whether Liverpool will opt for an old-school joint-announcement on day one of the transfer window remains to be seen, but this stands to be an exciting start to a summer of signings.