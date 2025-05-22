There’s a new Milos Kerkez to Liverpool update from a reliable source, as well as touching news regarding Reds legend Alan Hansen.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Responding in a Q&A for The Athletic, the reliable David Ornstein provided an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Kerkez, saying they are a “priority” for the Bournemouth left-back.

“It’s not done. Liverpool are his priority and he is their top target but they will have other options, too,” Ornstein wrote.

“The likes of Real Madrid and Man City also have him on their radars but not as the top option.

“It’s not advanced club-to-club yet, but clearly that can change at any point – if Liverpool (or anyone else) are ready to offer the sort of money Bournemouth are seeking. It is expected he moves but that doesn’t mean it’s imminent.”

It remains to be seen if Kerkez will end up at Liverpool, but he looks like an ideal successor to Andy Robertson.

The Hungarian has two goals and five assists in the Premier League this season, possessing pace and quality in abundance.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Alan Hansen will present the Premier League trophy to Liverpool on Sunday, in a touching gesture by the club. He has overcome serious health issues recently

Barcelona have confirmed their interest in signing Luis Diaz, following an €80 million transfer claim. Would you rather he stayed?

Julian Alvarez can leave Atletico Madrid this summer, according to Spanish media. His agent has previously confirmed Liverpool’s interest in him

Steven Gerrard wants a “big summer” to happen at Liverpool, in order for the Reds to “compete for everything” next season

More from This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield‘s Sam Millne has spoken to Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard to assess Liverpool transfer target Hugo Ekitike:

“I think he’s quite an unusual player. He’s about 6’2? but he’s not that great in the air actually, but he’s got this really slender frame and rangy stride. “He carries the ball incredibly well, really good dribbler, wants to run in behind. He’s pretty quick, he’s one of the quickest strikers in the Bundesliga actually. Even though he’s 6’2?, he actually eats up the ground with that kind of long, loping stride that he has. “And he’s very creative; he’s got the ability to make goals as well as score them. He’s not a back to goal kind of striker. He can do that stuff but I don’t think he’s particularly wanting to get the ball into his feet with his back to goal, that’s not really his game.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Real Madrid have confirmed that Luka Modric will leave the club after 13 incredible years there. One of the greatest midfielders of his generation

Kevin De Bruyne has named a surprise Liverpool player as his “most difficult” opponent. Find out who it is HERE!

Ruben Amorim says he will leave United if the club’s board and fans don’t want him as head coach. He has been let off VERY lightly this season! (Sky Sports)

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard is said to be in advanced talks over a new deal, with all parties confident that an agreement will be struck (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2022, Sadio Mane scored his 120th and final goal for Liverpool.

It proved to be the legendary winger’s last-ever appearance in a Reds shirt, coming in a 3-1 victory at home to Wolves.

Thiago ? Mane Sadio's final goal for the Reds came at Anfield three years ago ??? pic.twitter.com/LEv1tj4Hj9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2025

Salah and Andy Robertson also scored on the day, as Liverpool agonisingly missed out on the Premier League title to Man City.

Mane was a world-class footballer who was arguably the best player in the title-winning 2019/20 season – imagine the Reds signing him at his peak this summer!