Milos Kerkez has made himself available to Liverpool and transfer talks with Bournemouth are now advancing, according to several reports.

It has been known for some time that Kerkez is high up on Liverpool’s list of potential full-back targets.

Now, with a deal for right-sided Jeremie Frimpong secured, the Reds appear to be turning their attention to left-back.

The Reds are in contact with Bournemouth and talks are advancing between the clubs, reported journalist Nico Schira and later Fabrizio Romano.

The former added that the 21-year-old’s contract would last until 2030, when Kerkez would be 26 years old.

Unlike with Frimpong, Kerkez doesn’t have a release clause so Liverpool and Bournemouth will need to come to an agreement over the fee – the asking price is reported to be about £45 million.

The negotiations could be made smoother by the fact Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, joined from Bournemouth last summer and has maintained a good relationship with his former club.

Despite interest from at least three other teams, Man City, AC Milan and Napoli, personal terms are believed to have been agreed with Kerkez who is keen on the move.

The Hungarian left-back would be arriving on Merseyside off the back of his best season yet in England, having signed from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in 2023 for £15.5 million.

Liverpool were also interested in another Bournemouth defender, Dean Huijsen, but he has agreed to join Real Madrid at the end of the campaign after the Spanish giants activated his £50 million release clause.

Why do Liverpool want Milos Kerkez?

With Andy Robertson past his peak and Kostas Tsimikas seemingly having reached his ceiling, the time is right for Liverpool to introduce a new left-back.

Without an obvious academy choice, they have turned to Kerkez who has already played 23 times for Hungary.

An attacking left-footed full-back, the 21-year-old has set up six goals this season and scored twice in a Bournemouth side pushing for European football.

Arne Slot has actually already praised the youngster, saying after Liverpool’s February away win against the Cherries: “He’s playing over here, he’s having a great season as many, many, many other players here are as well.

“That shows you probably how good of a manager you have over here, what a great sporting director you had over here – and maybe still have, I don’t know how the one now is doing.

“[Richard Hughes] brought in very good players and this manager works with them in an incredible way, because he brings the best out of every single player – including the one you just mentioned, but I’m not talking about an individual.

“They are all bringing the best out of their game at the moment.”

While there are still some question marks over his one-on-one defending, Kerkez would certainly bring new life to Liverpool’s left side.

Meanwhile, Robertson would remain at the club to provide strong competition as the Hungarian adapts.