Liverpool are not alone in their pursuit of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, which may explain continued reports of interest in an alternative option.

Kerkez is widely reported to be Liverpool’s priority target for the left-back position this summer, with a number of claims on Monday that talks were advancing.

The Hungarian is said to be eager to join the Reds and negotiations are ongoing over both personal terms and a transfer fee expected to be in the region of £45 million.

However, Liverpool are yet to submit a formal offer to Bournemouth, according to The i Paper‘s Mark Douglas, who reports that Man City are also in the running.

Douglas writes that Liverpool have “long been considered the frontrunners” but Man City are “now viewed as genuine rivals for his signature.”

It is maintained that, due to the level of interest, Bournemouth “expect their valuation to be met” – which may be the motivation for this latest update.

With Liverpool and Bournemouth clearly locked in talks over the fee to be paid – which is less of a formality than with Jeremie Frimpong, with no release clause in Kerkez’s deal – reports of rival interest would work in the selling club’s favour.

That is not to say Man City are not genuinely interested, but with the player either close to agreeing or having already agreed personal terms with Liverpool, the likelihood is that Douglas’ report is more so part of the dance.

If Liverpool were given a clear run at Kerkez they would be in a stronger position when it came to talking Bournemouth‘s valuation down.

Liverpool briefing journalists on alternatives

This is also likely where repeated links with Ajax’s Jorrel Hato come in, with the Times‘ Paul Joyce and The Athletic‘s James Pearce among those to bring up Liverpool’s interest this week.

Pearce writes that “it remains to be seen if they are willing to meet Bournemouth‘s £45 million valuation” for Kerkez before noting that Hato “is another attractive option.”

Joyce took a similar line in a brief on Monday evening, explaining that Kerkez’s “valuation is key” in any talks over a transfer, with Hato “among a number of alternatives.”

Hato, a 19-year-old Netherlands international who can play both left-back and centre-back, was first linked earlier this year, having attended Anfield to watch the 4-1 thrashing of Ipswich in January.

It was claimed at the time that the teenager was simply on Merseyside to watch friend Ryan Gravenberch in action, though that was always unlikely to be the sole reason.

Liverpool can still be expected to sign Kerkez at this stage, regardless of any interest from Man City, but it seems as though Richard Hughes is making clear to his former club that he will not be pressured into overpaying.