Mohamed Salah admits he was surprised and disappointed when Liverpool fans booed Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield, insisting “it’s not how we act as fans.”

Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool under a cloud, but there is no bitterness towards him from those he has called teammates over the years.

The squad spent the days after his furious treatment at Anfield on a team holiday to Dubai, only returning to the AXA Training Centre for pre-Brighton sessions on Friday.

Salah clearly used that time to reflect on how supporters received Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave, admitting his surprise in an interview for Sky Sports.

“The fans were being harsh with him, but I think he didn’t deserve it,” he told Gary Neville.

“He deserves the fans to treat him in the best way possible, because he gave it all to the fans.”

Asked if he felt sad hearing Alexander-Arnold being booed at Anfield, Salah said: “Absolutely.

“I was surprised, because it’s not how we react as Liverpool fans. We shouldn’t act this way with anyone.

“We always appreciate the people that came here, even for six months. Imagine someone who gave you his all for 20 years, it shouldn’t be like this.

“I hope that will change in the next game, Brighton or the last game of the season, because he deserves a farewell.”

There is some debate over whether Alexander-Arnold should be involved in Liverpool’s final two games, but there is little chance of the right-back being sidelined for the celebrations after next Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace.

In years gone by those departing the club – usually on the expiry of their contracts – have been recognised in a special ceremony on the pitch.

And Salah, who acknowledged that his teammate “needs a new challenge,” hopes the same will be afforded to Alexander-Arnold.

“I told him yesterday, don’t give me eye contact in your farewell, because I really love him [and I will cry],” the Egyptian said.

“I think he deserves the best farewell in leaving the club.

“He’s done a lot for the city and for the club, and he was probably one of the best players in the club’s history.

“So he gave it all and I think he needs a new challenge. He spoke to me about it, it’s his decision for sure but he needs a new challenge.

“He’s 25, 26 years old, won it all twice or three times over, what more can he do? He just needs to change and challenge himself.

“People don’t know about it much, but he’s 20 years in the club, it’s so tough mentally for someone to be 20 years at a club.

“People think it’s the place you love [so it’s easy] – yeah, I do love the place, but going every day to the same place for 20 years, mentally could get depressing.

“So I really wish him the best, I will always be in contact with him.”

Neville went on to ask Salah whether he attempted to convince Liverpool’s vice-captain to stay, having put pen to paper on a new two-year contract himself along with Virgil van Dijk.

“Again, it’s his decision,” he stressed.

“I wasn’t trying to convince him to stay, because I know 20 years in a club is not easy.

“It’s just so tough, people think it’s easy to take a decision and just stay. No, it’s not.

“I didn’t want to speak to him much about it, because I want him in my team always, somebody like him, you want him in your team, but also I understand being in the same place for 20 years is not easy.”