It may have been seven seasons since Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino combined for 33 goals and assists in the Champions League, but no pairing has yet to surpass their record.

Liverpool supporters have been spoilt when it comes to attacking partnerships and trios throughout the club’s history, with Jurgen Klopp possessing one of the very best.

In Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane, the German had one of Europe’s most fearsome forward lines that led the club to every trophy they could get their hands on.

In 2017/18, though, Firmino and Salah set a Champions League record that still stands, having combined for 33 goals and assists as the Reds made it to the final in Kyiv.

It has been threatened by six other partnerships in the seasons since, but no duo has yet to combine more in a single campaign than Liverpool’s No. 11 and former No. 9.

On the way to Kyiv, Salah scored 10 goals and provided five assists whilst Firmino set up eight and scored 10 of his own – combining for 33 goal contributions across 12 games.

As collated by TransferMarkt, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry came closest to eclipsing the Reds duo when they combined for 32 goals and assists in their Champions League winning season in 2019/20.

Lewandowski and Raphinha then came close this season with 30, as did Raphinha and Lamine Yamal (30), but their semi-final exit ensures neither combination will eclipse Salah and Firmino.

Therefore, it is a record that will stand for yet another season and underlines how impressive they were in Liverpool’s first season in the competition under Klopp.

If you’re wondering where Mane is in all of this, his 12 contributions (10 goals, two assists) in 2017/18 added to Firmino’s have them placed eighth in the list of most prolific duos.

It is a campaign that remains one of the most entertaining in the club’s history and was formative in creating a spirit that would proceed to win every trophy available to them.