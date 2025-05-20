Mohamed Salah sent an emphatic message at the end of last season that “we will do everything possible” to deliver silverware, and he more than delivered on his promise.

In Jurgen Klopp‘s final season, there was talk of optimistic quadruple chances after the early League Cup triumph, but it quickly fell apart as the campaign crumbled before us.

A day after the final game of the season, Salah took to social media to promise: “We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season.

“Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”

Exactly a year on from his words on May 20, 2024, we can say Salah more than delivered.

The No. 11 has never shied away from his ambitions and while contract talk dominated much of his 2024/25 season, he did not let it come at the detriment of his performances – quite the opposite.

With 33 goals and 23 assists, Salah has enjoyed a remarkable season across all competitions and has already been named FWA Footballer of the Year for the third time.

His tally of 28 goals and 18 assists in the league, meanwhile, have been decisive in seeing the Premier League title return to Anfield and see him nominated for Player of the Season.

He helped deliver the trophy we have longed for since COVID denied the chance for Liverpool fans to celebrate together after a 30-year wait for a top-flight title finally came to an end.

Thirty-five years later the scenes after the 5-1 win over Tottenham turned dreams into reality, and there’s still a title lift to come!

A new promise from Mo

A couple of days after Liverpool were officially crowned Premier League champions this season, Salah – ever the professional – already had an eye on what is to come.

Fresh off signing a new deal until 2027, Salah sent out a new message that Liverpool “should always compete for everything” and next season is no different.

He penned: “This is what we wanted to deliver to our fans more than anything.

“This is a club that should always compete for everything and be right at the top. No excuses.

“All teams win games but in the end there’s only one champion. That’s what history remembers and this applies to next season as well.”

Salah kept his promise from 2024 and something tells us his mentality will be no different to meet his expectations for 2025/26.