Mohamed Salah continues to mock those who labelled him a one-season wonder, having equalled the record for the most goal involvements in a Premier League season.

The Egyptian, already named FWA Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season, raised the level again in 2024/25 to help lead Liverpool to the title.

Salah started every league match for the Reds this season and finished his domestic campaign with 29 goals and 18 assists – a record for goal involvements in a single season.

The 32-year-old’s combined 47 goal involvements draws him level with the record held by Andy Cole (1993/94) and Alan Shearer (1994/95), who both registered 47 in a 42-game season.

His record-equalling strike came in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, equalising late on after three games without a goal or assist.

Quite the one-season wonder!

Another incredible league season from Salah has moved him fifth in the Premier League‘s all time top goalscorers list, which he will continue to climb after extending his contract to 2027.

It has also seen him win the Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season double – an astonishing feat that we know he will be eager to replicate next season.

Moreover, only three players in the competition’s history have more goal involvements than Salah’s 273 – they are Frank Lampard (279), Wayne Rooney (311) and Shearer (324).

Salah was handed his Golden Boot and Playmaker awards after the draw with Palace by Ian Rush, who is one of only two players ahead of him in Liverpool’s all-time scoring charts.

The 32-year-old is also sixth in the assist rankings, with it likely that he moves into second for both goals and assists before he eventually leaves Anfield.

“It’s incredible. The last time we didn’t have the chance to [celebrate] in front of the Kop, today we had a chance,” Salah told Sky Sports after the season-closer.

“It’s an incredible feeling to win the Premier League for this club.”