Mohamed Salah has been voted Football of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association for the third time, equalling Thierry Henry’s record.

It has been another impressive season for Salah at Anfield, catapulting his side to the Premier League title with four games to spare.

His contributions, which currently stand at 33 goals and 23 assists in all competitions, have placed him in a position to sweep up awards this season as he led by example in Arne Slot‘s debut campaign.

The Egyptian was previously named Football of the Year in 2018 and 2022, and this time won by a landslide having amassed 90 percent of the votes.

The FWA state that it is “the biggest winning margin this century” – making a clear statement over the season he has enjoyed thus far.

It is the 32-year-old’s third time winning the award, the most in its history alongside Henry, who won in 2003, 2004 and 2006.

It now means a player from Liverpool has won the award on 16 different occasions, extending the club’s lead at the top over Tottenham and Man United (nine).

Salah now accounts for three FWA Footballer of the Year awards, with fellow Reds Ian Callaghan, Kevin Keegan, Emlyn Hughes, Kenny Dalglish (twice), Terry McDermott, Ian Rush, John Barnes (twice), Steve Nicol, Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez and Jordan Henderson also on the list.

A total of 19 players received votes from over 900 members of the FWA this season, with Virgil van Dijk coming second ahead of Alexander Isak and Declan Rice.

FWA chair John Cross said: “Rarely has there been a more popular winner than Mo. His overwhelming victory is just a reflection of an incredible season.

“He continues to re-write the record books and his performances this season have obviously been key to Liverpool’s 20th title.

“It’s been a privilege watching him this season and it will be a privilege to welcome him to our dinner to celebrate his success.”

For Salah, this is expected to be the first of several awards heading his way after an incredible season that could still see him clinch various records in the three games that remain.

Liverpool’s No. 11 will receive his trophy at the Footballer of the Year dinner on Thursday, May 22 in London.