LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 13, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mo Salah two assists away from matching Premier League greats

Mohamed Salah can equal or even beat a Premier League assist record when Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield this weekend.

Arne Slot‘s side face their penultimate home game of the season on Sunday afternoon, receiving a guard of honour from the Gunners before kick-off.

Salah is two assists away from equalling the Premier League record for most assists in a season.

He has 18, with only Thierry Henry (2002/03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019/20) having more in a single campaign with 20.

Meanwhile, one goal or assist for Salah will see him equal the Premier League record of most goal involvements in a season – matching the tally of 47 set by Andy Cole (1993/94) and Alan Shearer (1994/95).

 

Don’t bank on a 0-0!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk scores the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There has only been one goalless draw in the last 51 league encounters between Liverpool and Arsenal – that came in 2015 at the Emirates.

The last Premier League meeting at Anfield that failed to produce a goal came in August 1998.

Since that stalemate, 93 goals have been scored in the 25 league clashes on Merseyside.

There have been 194 goals scored in Premier League encounters – only in Reds clashes with Tottenham have there been more (206).

 

A barren run for the Reds

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 24, 2024: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have not won in the last five league clashes with Arsenal, drawing three and losing the other two.

The last time they beat them in the competition was in March 2022, when Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds side won 2-0 at the Emirates.

On the plus side, Liverpool have scored in 21 of the last 22 league fixtures against Arsenal and in each of the last 18.

Of the last 25 meetings home and away in all competitions, the Reds have lost five, with two of those coming in penalty shootouts.

 

Another fast start from Arsenal?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 4, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker and captain Virgil van Dijk react as their mistake leads to Arsenal's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In each of the last five league meetings, Arsenal have scored inside the opening 15 minutes, and in four of those, Liverpool conceded within nine minutes of kick-off.

The Gunners are the last visiting team to defeat the Reds at Anfield in the league after trailing at half time, doing so in December 2009.

Since that defeat, Liverpool are unbeaten in 151 home league outings when ahead at the interval, winning 138 of them.

Only Man United (25) have won more league visits to Anfield than Arsenal, who have been successful on 24 occasions, as have Everton.

 

This season’s scorers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Salah 33, Gakpo 17, Diaz 16, Jota 9, Nunez 7, Szoboszlai 7, Mac Allister 7,
van Dijk 5, Alexander-Arnold 4, Elliott 4, Jones 3, Chiesa 2, Konate 2, Danns 1, own goals 1.

Arsenal: Havertz 15, Saka 12, Trossard 10, Martinelli 9, Nwaneri 9, Merino 8, Rice 8,
Gabriel Jesus 7, Gabriel 5, Odegaard 5, Partey 4, Calafiori 3, Saliba 2, Timber 2, Jorginho 1, Kiwior 1, Lewis-Skelly 1, Sterling 1, Zinchenko 1, own goals 3.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

