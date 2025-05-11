Mohamed Salah can equal or even beat a Premier League assist record when Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield this weekend.

Arne Slot‘s side face their penultimate home game of the season on Sunday afternoon, receiving a guard of honour from the Gunners before kick-off.

Salah is two assists away from equalling the Premier League record for most assists in a season.

He has 18, with only Thierry Henry (2002/03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019/20) having more in a single campaign with 20.

Meanwhile, one goal or assist for Salah will see him equal the Premier League record of most goal involvements in a season – matching the tally of 47 set by Andy Cole (1993/94) and Alan Shearer (1994/95).

Don’t bank on a 0-0!

There has only been one goalless draw in the last 51 league encounters between Liverpool and Arsenal – that came in 2015 at the Emirates.

The last Premier League meeting at Anfield that failed to produce a goal came in August 1998.

Since that stalemate, 93 goals have been scored in the 25 league clashes on Merseyside.

There have been 194 goals scored in Premier League encounters – only in Reds clashes with Tottenham have there been more (206).

A barren run for the Reds

Liverpool have not won in the last five league clashes with Arsenal, drawing three and losing the other two.

The last time they beat them in the competition was in March 2022, when Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds side won 2-0 at the Emirates.

On the plus side, Liverpool have scored in 21 of the last 22 league fixtures against Arsenal and in each of the last 18.

Of the last 25 meetings home and away in all competitions, the Reds have lost five, with two of those coming in penalty shootouts.

Another fast start from Arsenal?

In each of the last five league meetings, Arsenal have scored inside the opening 15 minutes, and in four of those, Liverpool conceded within nine minutes of kick-off.

The Gunners are the last visiting team to defeat the Reds at Anfield in the league after trailing at half time, doing so in December 2009.

Since that defeat, Liverpool are unbeaten in 151 home league outings when ahead at the interval, winning 138 of them.

Only Man United (25) have won more league visits to Anfield than Arsenal, who have been successful on 24 occasions, as have Everton.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 33, Gakpo 17, Diaz 16, Jota 9, Nunez 7, Szoboszlai 7, Mac Allister 7,

van Dijk 5, Alexander-Arnold 4, Elliott 4, Jones 3, Chiesa 2, Konate 2, Danns 1, own goals 1.

Arsenal: Havertz 15, Saka 12, Trossard 10, Martinelli 9, Nwaneri 9, Merino 8, Rice 8,

Gabriel Jesus 7, Gabriel 5, Odegaard 5, Partey 4, Calafiori 3, Saliba 2, Timber 2, Jorginho 1, Kiwior 1, Lewis-Skelly 1, Sterling 1, Zinchenko 1, own goals 3.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).