Mohamed Salah has cheekily urged Kevin De Bruyne to join Liverpool this summer, ahead of his imminent exit from Man City.

The Belgian legend will leave City at the end of this season, following a decade-long spell at the Etihad.

De Bruyne has been the scourge of Liverpool so often, scoring four goals and registering nine assists against them, but a new challenge will now come his way.

The 33-year-old is yet to decide where he will move to, and speaking to Gary Neville on Sky Sports, Salah jokingly told him to join the Reds in the summer transfer window.

“I want to tell him congratulations for your career,” Salah said.

“He’s done a phenomenal job at City, and he was great for the league.

“I really wish him the best…and we have a space for him!”

De Bruyne famously grew up a Liverpool supporter, but a move to Anfield this summer feels almost impossible.

The midfielder isn’t the force he once was, hence City not offering him an extension, and Arne Slot needs to be looking at younger options instead.

Salah aims sly dig at Man United

• READ: Mo Salah admits disappointment at Trent Alexander-Arnold boos: “Not how we act”

Salah discussed a range of topics with Neville, including his disappointment at the treatment of Trent Alexander-Arnold last weekend.

He was also asked about his favourite away ground to play at in the Premier League, with the 32-year-old brilliantly replying: “Old Trafford.”

In fairness, there is a reason why Salah loves playing at Old Trafford, considering he has scored 10 times there in his career.

Earlier this season, he became the first-ever player to score in five successive away games at Man United in the Premier League.

Salah is in top form throughout the interview, looking happy and relaxed, as he prepares for the final two games of the season.

For the Egyptian superstar, these are important fixtures, with one more goal involvement matching Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s tally of 47 in a single season.

Only two have come his way in his last seven appearances, but he is driven by records and will be raring to go against Brighton and Crystal Palace.