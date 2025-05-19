Mohamed Salah has been named captain for Liverpool’s trip to Brighton, which could hint at Arne Slot‘s plans to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold as vice-captain.

Liverpool have already moved to replace Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with Conor Bradley signing a new contract and Jeremie Frimpong closing on a transfer.

But Slot will also have a decision to make over who takes over from him as vice-captain, and there are a number of viable options.

Salah is the leading candidate over the likes of Alisson, Alexis Mac Allister and Andy Robertson for a variety of factors – be it position, longevity or ongoing importance to the side.

And the Egyptian was handed the armband for the penultimate game of the season at Brighton, with captain Virgil van Dijk named on the bench.

It could indicate plans for Salah to assume Alexander-Arnold’s role from the summer, albeit having already served as more of a leader throughout Slot’s first season.

The honour comes on Salah’s 400th appearance for Liverpool, becoming only the 28th player in the club’s 132-year history to reach that milestone.

No active player has made more for the club, with the departing Alexander-Arnold closest with 353 outings and Robertson next up on 341.

Speaking after the confirmation of his new two-year contract last month, Salah told the club’s official website that he had a “great relationship with everyone,” which aided his duties as a leader.

“I’m enjoying it a lot, to be fair. I’ve been here since I was like 24, 25 so I’ve grown up here as a person and as a player.

“I’m also very happy when the younger players come to me and ask me questions. I have a great relationship with everyone here.

“Sometimes I look at the players and just laugh because I know I’ve been in their situation before; sometimes you just can’t handle the pressure and you just look at the situation from different ways.

“But when you grow up you see it differently. I’m very happy with my roles during the years.”