Mohamed Salah admits he had to ask himself if he would be able to hit his best form once again before going on to help fire Liverpool to the Premier League title.

Egypt forward Salah, 32, enjoyed a stand-out campaign for Arne Slot’s side, scoring 28 Premier League goals and 18 assists.

Salah – who committed his future to the Anfield club by signing a new two-year deal in April – was voted Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association, and was presented with his award in London on Thursday night.

“Winning the Premier League and to have had that impact in the team, I have never felt that happiness in the club,” said Salah, who picked up the FWA accolade for the third time.

“That moment winning the Premier League against Spurs, to have (had) that impact with the number of goals and assists.

“(Also) winning the Premier League after that great players left and a good manager left also, it is so special.”

Salah added: “When I came into the season, it was like: ‘okay, will I be able to do it again?’ I had that conversation with myself. I said: ‘okay, let’s find out’.

“It was like: ‘okay, you need to work hard, to set the example,’ (so) I was doing my job and I think I did it very well.

“We have a very good group of players and a very good manager. We started the season well and now we won the Premier League.

“Hopefully we can win the Premier League again and also the Champions League.”