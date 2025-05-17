Mohamed Salah has outlined his aims for the next two years at Liverpool, revealing what age he wants to play until.

The 32-year-old recently signed a two-year extension with the Reds, bringing an end to a soap opera that has lasted most of the season.

Salah is now undoubtedly among the greatest players in Liverpool’s history, and he could even be thought of as the best, depending on what happens next in his career.

Speaking to Gary Neville on Sky Sports, the Egyptian revealed that he is desperate to win a second Champions League crown with the Reds, as well as another league title.

“Well, this season I won the Premier League and I think I never felt happier in the club for eight years like this moment in the Spurs game,” Salah said.

“I really wish [that] we win the Champions League again.

“I know the Premier League is always nice for the club, that’s how it should be, but I think I would love to win the Champions League and the Premier League again – at least one in the two years.

“It’s good: the players are new, the players are excited, the players are young.

“They learn from us [the senior players] and they also have their ability to give it all, so I think we have a very good group and I think we can win every trophy that we can want.”

When asked by Neville what age he could play until in his career, Salah claimed he could still be going at “40 or 39,” so there is plenty more brilliance to come.

So much is made of Salah the footballer, which is understandable because he is a world-class player, but his mentality is equally elite.

The Liverpool legend demands exceptional standards from both himself and others, and his winning mentality will stand the Reds in good stead in their search for more trophies.

In terms of playing until he is 40, it wouldn’t be a surprise, with Salah looking after his body as well as any current player.

He is driven by breaking records and statistics, much like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still playing at 40, and he could achieve incredible feats between now and his retirement.