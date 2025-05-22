Mohamed Salah took to his social media accounts within minutes of full-time at the Europa League final, with praise for Tottenham and a dig at Man United.

In one of the lowest-quality European finals in recent memory, Tottenham secured their first major trophy in 17 years via a dubious Brennan Johnson goal.

The winger was judged to have got a slight touch on the ball as it bounced beyond Andre Onana via Luke Shaw’s hand towards the end of the first half, with that enough to decide the tie.

It came at the end of a dreadful campaign for both teams, who sit 16th and 17th in the Premier League, and may play a big part in the futures of both managers.

For Ange Postecoglou it fulfilled a bold statement earlier in the season that “usually in my second season, I win things” – and that was the focus of Salah’s reaction on X.

“He did say he’d win in his second season,” Liverpool’s No. 11 posted straight after the final whistle. “Congratulations!”

While there is nothing derogatory towards Man United in Salah’s post, it has – almost certainly accurately – been interpreted as a jibe at his favourite opponents.

Salah has scored more goals against Man United than any other club while at Liverpool, with 16, and interestingly Tottenham are the only club he has scored as many against in his entire career.

With six assists in his 17 games against the Manchester side, too, the Egyptian has averaged a goal involvement every 67.9 minutes.

By winning the Europa League, Tottenham have joined Liverpool and Arsenal in guaranteeing a place in next season’s Champions League, with three other entrants yet to be determined.

Man United facing even worse future

Where defeat leaves Man United remains to be seen, with the highest they can finish in the Premier League being 14th and no European football at all in 2025/26.

Already facing budget constraints they are unlikely to be able to spend much in the transfer window and Ruben Amorim’s squad is short of quality as it is.

There is even a chance Amorim either walks or finds himself sacked, which is a stark reality for a coach who was briefly considered for the Liverpool job last year.

Arne Slot was appointed instead and, aided by Salah’s outstanding individual campaign, led Liverpool to the title in his first season in charge.