Liverpool’s reunion with Adidas nears and a ‘more accurate’ mockup of the new home and away kits for next season have been revealed, and fans will like what they see.

The Reds’ partnership with Nike is into its final months with the club having already announced they have signed a multi-year deal with Adidas, reportedly worth more than £60 million per season.

There has been no shortage of leaks regarding the colours and details of Adidas’ collection for next season and now fresh mockups, described as a “more accurate preview,” have dropped.

As shared by kit enthusiast @KB2X and designer @hendocfc, with further information offered by the reliable Footy Headlines, the latest mockups show “slight but significant differences” to earlier leaks.

The update to the home kit includes more detail around the collar and sleeve cuffs, with thick white bands replaced with white detailing that includes a red strip in the centre, as seen below:

As for the away kit, which is predominantly white, the update is that all the detailing is in red, with the black Standard Chartered sponsor removed from the design.

This strip will also mirror the cuffs and sleeves of the home kit, with the traditional Adidas stripes running across the shoulder:

Footy Headlines declares the accuracy of the abovementioned designs to “be almost 100%,” which will please supporters ahead of the much-anticipated reunion with the German manufacturers.

Adidas are to include three different club crests across their collection next season, with the classic Liverbird on the home kit and the Liverbird in the shield on the away kit.

As for the third kit, it will feature a modernised ’90s badge on what promises to be a hugely popular ‘Sea Green’ design – and let’s not forget, they will all have the gold Premier League logo on the sleeve next season!

The new mockups look a lot cleaner than the earlier leaked designs, with the release date not currently expected until August, when the partnership becomes official.

