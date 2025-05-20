A promising update has emerged regarding Liverpool sealing the sensational signing of Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz this summer.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Wirtz would be a dream signing for many Liverpool fans, with the German likely to leave Leverkusen.

Providing an update on YouTube on Tuesday, the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele claimed that the “noises are positive” about the Reds snapping up the German.

He adds that he has a “sneaky feeling” about Liverpool completing a stunning big-money move for the 21-year-old, having “presented their case” to him.

That said, Steele does state that Bayern Munich are still “favourites” to sign Wirtz, as he weighs up whether to join a direct rival or test himself in the Premier League.

The Germany international would be a game-changer of a signing for Liverpool and the £125 million mooted would smash their transfer record!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Man City are reportedly in the race to sign Milos Kerkez, with Ajax’s Jorrel Hato seen as Liverpool’s alternative left-back target

There are “several” Bundesliga clubs interested in signing Jarell Quansah, as well as some teams from England. Liverpool have a big decision to make

Mo Salah delivered on his promise at Liverpool this time last year – now, he’s already made a new one ahead of the 2025/26 season!

Liverpool have confirmed a new route for their team bus welcome before the Anfield trophy lift on Sunday. Find out exactly what it is HERE!

More from This Is Anfield

A reminder to read David Lynch‘s talking points for This Is Anfield from the loss to Brighton, including a differing opinion on Chiesa’s performance:

“Slot perhaps surprisingly suggested ahead of this game that Federico Chiesa might have a future at Liverpool, and took the even more surprising decision to actually pick him. “But it remains hard to see how the Italian has a future after his first Premier League start went as could be expected given his lack of involvement. “Chiesa managed 12 touches, five passes, one blocked shot and lost seven duels during his time on the pitch. “No matter what Slot says, surely the player won’t be happy to have a similar season next time around, and neither will Liverpool be fighting hard to keep him this summer.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina has announced his retirement from professional football, almost 25 years after making his debut for Barcelona (TIA)

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is said to be among the candidates in the running to be the next Rangers manager. He won the title with them in 2020/21 (Sky Sports)

Pep Guardiola says a decision will be made over Jack Grealish’s Man City future at the end of the season. Has he been a £100 million flop? (Sky Sports)

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has confirmed that he will leave the club on a free transfer this summer. Curtis Jones scared him off!

City host Bournemouth in the Premier League this evening, looking to go third in the table. Meanwhile, FA Cup winners Crystal Palace host Wolves (both 8pm BST)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1989, Liverpool won the FA Cup for the fourth time in their history.

The Reds beat Everton 3-2 after extra-time at Wembley, with John Aldridge opening the scoring for Kenny Dalglish‘s side and Ian Rush netting twice.

Both Rush and Everton midfielder Stuart McCall became the first-ever substitutes to score twice in an FA Cup final.

It was an emotional afternoon as the whole of Merseyside descended on Wembley, just over a month after the Hillsborough disaster on April 15, 1989.