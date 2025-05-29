For the second time in five years, Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy and the sight proved incredibly specials for players and fans alike.

Arne Slot‘s side were able to enjoy a month of celebrations before getting their hands on the trophy, such was the commanding lead they had assumed at the top of the table.

The trophy presentation at Anfield was a moment 35 years in the making and it was a trophy lift to savour as Virgil van Dijk became the 11th club captain to lift the league title.

The scenes of celebrations spoke volumes and we will never grow tired of reliving it all, including with these pictures of the squad and the trophy! Enjoy.

Virgil van Dijk

Mohamed Salah

Alexis Mac Allister

Luis Diaz

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Federico Chiesa

Darwin Nunez

Ryan Gravenberch

Harvey Elliott

Conor Bradley

Kostas Tsimikas

Alisson

Dominik Szoboszlai

Andy Robertson

Curtis Jones

Diogo Jota

Ibrahima Konate

Wataru Endo

Joe Gomez and Caoimhin Kelleher

Jarell Quansah

Cody Gakpo

Arne Slot

Squad and staff

It was an incredible trophy lift to end the most unexpected of seasons, with Liverpool back on their perch with No. 20.

They are scenes we are desperate to see time and time again, so over to you Arne, Virgil and Co.!