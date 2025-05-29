➔ SUPPORT US
Photos: Every Liverpool FC player with the Premier League trophy

For the second time in five years, Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy and the sight proved incredibly specials for players and fans alike.

Arne Slot‘s side were able to enjoy a month of celebrations before getting their hands on the trophy, such was the commanding lead they had assumed at the top of the table.

The trophy presentation at Anfield was a moment 35 years in the making and it was a trophy lift to savour as Virgil van Dijk became the 11th club captain to lift the league title.

The scenes of celebrations spoke volumes and we will never grow tired of reliving it all, including with these pictures of the squad and the trophy! Enjoy.

 

Virgil van Dijk

3BDPGMJ Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and team-mates celebrate with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday May 25, 2025.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk with the trophy during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Propaganda)

 

Mohamed Salah

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Alexis Mac Allister

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister with the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Luis Diaz

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz with the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates with the Premier League trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Federico Chiesa

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa with the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Darwin Nunez

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez with the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Ryan Gravenberch

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch with the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Harvey Elliott

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott kisses the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Conor Bradley

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Conor Bradley kisses the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Kostas Tsimikas

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas lifts the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Alisson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker puts the trophy on the head of his daughter, as the Reds celebrate being crowned Champions for the 20th time, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Dominik Szoboszlai

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates with the trophy during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Andy Robertson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (L) and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate with the Premier League trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Curtis Jones

 

Diogo Jota

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Ibrahima Konate

 

Wataru Endo

 

Joe Gomez and Caoimhin Kelleher

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 25: (THE SUN OUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) players of Liverpool pose for a photograph with the Premier League trophy, as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League for the 2024/25 Season, following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

 

Jarell Quansah

 

Cody Gakpo

 

Arne Slot

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot with the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Squad and staff

Liverpool pose for a photograph with the Premier League trophy, as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League for the 2024/25 Season, following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

It was an incredible trophy lift to end the most unexpected of seasons, with Liverpool back on their perch with No. 20.

They are scenes we are desperate to see time and time again, so over to you Arne, Virgil and Co.!

