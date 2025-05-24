Rafa Benitez will return to Anfield to see Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy this weekend and he has spoken about his love for the city.

Crystal Palace‘s visit on Sunday promises to be a special occasion, with the Reds officially being crowned champions after the game.

A host of huge names will be present, with Alan Hansen handing the trophy over to Virgil van Dijk, Bentiez in the stands and Jurgen Klopp present to watch his former players in action.

Speaking exclusively to This Is Anfield at the Red Weekender Event, Benitez explained why he still lives in Liverpool 15 years after leaving Anfield, saying his daughters could stay there “forever.”

“My daughters grew up here and we were very happy, and the relationship with the fans and with people was great, and still is,” Benitez said.

“So, we are really pleased and I think they will stay here forever.

“I am from Madrid, so I have to move around, but for them, they will stay here for sure.”

Benitez also took time to praise the incredible job Arne Slot has done as Liverpool head coach, hinting that he has performed even better than he expected.

“I knew that he was good, but I think he is doing a fantastic job,” he added.

“The first year, you go to another country with another team, and with another mentality – everything is different.

“So he is doing a great job and hopefully he can do the same for a few years.”

Brutal honesty over Champions League miracle

Sunday represents 20 years to the day since Benitez guided Liverpool to Champions League glory in unforgettable fashion, beating AC Milan on penalties in Istanbul.

When asked about whether he believed his side could win the competition at the start of the 2004/05 season, the Spaniard was brutally honest.

“No chance,” Benitez admitted.

“I think I’ve said in so many interviews that we were talking about being competitive in three years.

“I’ve said in the past, it was one game at a time – I was just concentrating on how to improve the team every week. Little by little, we were growing in confidence and it was fantastic.”

Benitez did add that the 2-1 win at home to Juventus in the quarter-finals “gave us a lot of belief,” seeing that as the moment he started to believe something special was possible.

It will be lovely to see the 65-year-old back at Anfield this weekend, where he is sure to get a great reception.

While admired greatly as a manager in his time at Liverpool, it was his connection with the fans and the city that means he remains loved to this day.