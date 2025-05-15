Real Madrid are hoping to release Trent Alexander-Arnold from his contract at Liverpool early, but there appears a distance between what the two clubs expect.

Alexander-Arnold has two games left as a Liverpool player, and judging by the reception he was given at Anfield on Sunday, it may be wise that he is omitted from both.

The vice-captain has left many supporters furious with the manner of his exit – poised to join Real Madrid on a free transfer – and the club are already moving to replace him with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

With a deal for Frimpong advancing, Liverpool are also fielding approaches from Real as they hope to bring Alexander-Arnold in before the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold would still be under contract at Liverpool at that point, meaning Real need to reach an agreement for the Reds to release him early.

The Telegraph‘s Jason Burt claims the Spanish side are not willing to pay a fee in order to do so, instead hoping Liverpool will “allow the right-back to join them for nothing.”

“It was assumed [that when Real contacted Liverpool earlier this month] it was part of a negotiation to see what kind of nominal fee Liverpool would accept,” the journalist writes.

“Instead Real have only requested that Alexander-Arnold can join them early.”

There are “suggestions that he will forego the final month of his salary,” which would serve as something of a financial incentive for Liverpool – but they are under no obligation to simply release their No. 66 before July.

ESPN claimed earlier this week that Real were “close to confirming the signing,” though their information conflicts with Burt’s update.

Liverpool are said to have asked for a fee in the region of €1 million (£842,000) to grant Alexander-Arnold’s departure before the Club World Cup.

The tournament kicks off on June 14, with a short-term transfer window opening on June 1 to allow clubs to add new signings to their squads before heading to the United States.

However, Burt reports that, following claims in Spain that Real could offer a sum between £500,000 and the £850,000 requested by Liverpool, this is “not believed to be currently part of their strategy.”

Real saw a £20 million bid for Alexander-Arnold rejected in January, which indicates that Liverpool should hold firm in any negotiations over the next month.

According to Spanish publication Marca, any approach over signing the No. 66 for free before his contract expires has been rebuffed.

Much could depend on personal sentiment, with the player clearly eager to join his next club before the tournament in the US, though Liverpool would be forgiven for any frustration at how Alexander-Arnold has conducted himself.