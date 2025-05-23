Arne Slot has revealed when Liverpool will report back to the AXA Training Centre for pre-season, as he aims to ensure his champions are “serial winners.”

Liverpool will officially begin pre-season on July 8, six weeks after their post-season break officially begins.

It promises to be an important period for Slot and his staff, who will be working with a new-look squad as Trent Alexander-Arnold leads those set to depart.

Jeremie Frimpong will be the first new signing of what is expected to be a busy summer, with Liverpool looking to build on their Premier League title with a group shaped in Slot’s image.

Ahead of Liverpool’s final game of the season against Crystal Palace, the head coach was asked if he sees the potential for his side to continue winning.

“I think we have a lot [of potential] to compete next season again,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“But what I don’t know yet, and that’s going to be the interesting one, is if we have this elite mentality, this serial winner mentality, of showing up season after season after season.

“I think I’ll get the answer already on July 8, when we come back together, seeing what shape the players are in.

“Many teams have won the Premier League once, but not many have won it multiple seasons in a row and that’s for a reason.

“First of all, because it’s so difficult; second of all, not every player has this elite mentality.

“When I talk about Mo, it’s not a coincidence that he’s for seven years already on a certain level, and last pre-season he was the one who was the fittest when we arrived back after the break.

“So that is a mentality you need to have to have a chance of becoming a serial winner.

“This is something we have to prove, the players have to prove and me as well, during the off-season.

“The first day for me to judge if we have a chance to become serial winners is July 8 when I see them back.”

Liverpool will begin pre-season at the AXA Training Centre but are already confirmed to be travelling to the Far East for friendlies against AC Milan in Hong Kong on July 26 and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan on July 30.

The club are likely to announce further warmup games either side of that tour, though details are as yet unknown.