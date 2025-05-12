Rio Ngumoha will play no part in the final games of Liverpool’s season having been called up to the England squad for this month’s U17s Euros in Albania.

There had been muted hopes that Ngumoha would be among those brought into the first-team setup for the remaining fixtures after Liverpool’s status as champions was confirmed.

But while Arne Slot has rotated his side for the clashes with Chelsea and Arsenal so far, the opportunities have instead come for the senior players on the fringes.

Trey Nyoni was among those who travelled to Anfield for the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday, but there has been no involvement for Ngumoha.

Instead, the 16-year-old is preparing to join the England squad ahead of the U17 Euros in Albania later this month, with his call-up announced on Monday.

Rio Ngumoha has been called up to the England squad for the U17 Euros this month.#LFC winger will play group games vs. Belgium (May 20), Italy (May 23) and Czechia (May 26) in Albania. pic.twitter.com/ucb1LgSUGU — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) May 12, 2025

The Young Lions will play group games against Belgium (May 20), Italy (May 23) and Czechia (May 26) at a tournament they last won in 2014 and last reached the final of in 2017.

There are only eight nations taking part in the U17 Euros with hosts Albania, France, Germany and Portugal making up the other group.

The top two sides of each group will then progress to the semi-finals, which take place on May 29, before the final on June 1.

Ngumoha is part of a talented young squad coached by Neil Ryan, and is the only Liverpool representative at the tournament.

His last appearance of the season for Liverpool came in the U18s’ campaign closer – a 3-0 defeat to Everton – and across the age groups he played 28 times after joining from Chelsea in September.

A big second season ahead for Ngumoha

The teenager is expected to see an increase in exposure in his second season with the club, likely as a full-timer with the U21s while continuing to train and, at times, play for the senior side.

Hopefully that will come after a summer that sees him lift a trophy with England, following in the footsteps of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Sheyi Ojo, Ovie Ejaria and Rhian Brewster all while at Liverpool.

There are no major international tournaments at senior level this summer, with Slot and his players able to take in a much-needed rest before pre-season starts in July.

Ngumoha could be part of the squad reporting to the AXA Training Centre for those first sessions, with it unlikely the club will seek a loan move for their No. 73 at this stage in his development.