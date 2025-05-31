Jeremie Frimpong is no stranger to members of Liverpool’s squad and Ryan Gravenberch has offered the first reaction to his countryman’s arrival at Anfield.

Liverpool’s first signing of the summer is through the door, one that bolsters the Dutch presence in the side under Arne Slot.

Frimpong is an exciting young talent who offers versatility on the right flank and will arrive at the AXA Training Centre with plenty of familiar faces in pre-season.

As a Netherlands international, the 24-year-old has played alongside Gravenberch, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo and will have no trouble settling into his new surroundings.

And before his signing was officially announced, Gravenberch offered his reaction to his friend’s impending arrival with Dutch outlet NOS Sport when opening a Cruyff Court in Liverpool last week.

“He’s a good friend of mine so I’m super happy that he’s coming to us,” he said. “I’m sure he’s going to be a great addition to the team.

“We [Gakpo and Van Dijk] did FaceTime him, and I’m super happy for him.

“Yeah, we just happened to be together and we talked about it. In the end, he made a great choice. So happy for him.”

Asked if Frimpong had to be convinced to make the move, Gravenberch was quick to say: “I don’t think so, I think he wanted to come for a long time!”

Liverpool a ‘no-brainer’ for Frimpong

Frimpong, who will join up with his new club teammates on Netherlands duty in the coming week, made it clear that there was no second-guessing a move to Anfield when he was unveiled on Friday.

“Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer,” he told the club’s website.

“For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, [speaking to] my agents: ‘Just get this done.’ It went quite smoothly, there were no problems.

“You always want to play for the top teams as a footballer, as a kid. Of course, when I was younger and Liverpool first came, that was a no-brainer as well, but due to transportation and all these sorts of things, I had to go a different way.

“And look at me now. So, it has worked really well.”