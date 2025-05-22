A new era welcomed Liverpool for the 2024/25 season as Arne Slot became the 22nd manager in club history, and he put the club back on its perch with league title No. 20.

There was a lot of uncertainty for the Reds leading up to the season after Jurgen Klopp and several of his backroom staff left to herald a new beginning at the club.

Slot, however, quickly showed there was no need for trepidation as he seamlessly stepped into one of the biggest jobs in football and made it his own.

An early exit from the Champions League was a major blow but there is no shame in bowing out at the hands of a finalist, while a trip to Wembley ended the League Cup defence.

In the Premier League, though, is where the magic happened as Liverpool rose to the top on November 2 and never left to deliver a record-equalling 20th league title.

A historic season that we can look back on with these images.

A new era begins

Slot was officially unveiled on July 5, 2024, and was instantly a hit among supporters for his forthright nature and his approach to replacing Klopp.

“You can look at it in a way of being the successor of someone who is really successful, but I look at it in a way that is ideal because there is an opportunity to win something.”

Win something, indeed!

A tour of the United States followed for his first taste of the size of the club in pre-season before his only signing of the summer, Federico Chiesa, arrived.

Setting the tone

Slot’s first official game in charge ended with his first win at Ipswich before a statement 3-0 win at Old Trafford and a crucial early lesson against Nottingham Forest.

Mo Salah set the tone for how his season would shape up with six goals and four assists in his first nine appearances as the Reds won 11 of their first 12 games in all competitions.

The Reds were also faultless in the league phase of the Champions League, winning seven of their eight games and conceding only five goals.

Liverpool prove their credentials

Remember when Liverpool hadn’t played anyone good? Well, they would go on to make quite a few statements in short succession.

A draw at Arsenal in October continued the Reds’ remarkable unbeaten run in all competitions, with a 4-0 win over Leverkusen, and back-to-back 2-0 wins over Real Madrid and Man City at Anfield.

It came amid a 24-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

And who could forget this momentous impact off the bench?

Valuable lessons for the future

Slot’s first season has not been without valuable teaching moments, though. Namely the use of his squad with a game every three days, especially when it comes to prioritising fixtures.

Defeats at Plymouth in the FA Cup, against Newcastle in the League Cup final and the penalty shootout defeat at the hands of PSG all ought to serve Slot well next season.

Slot’s had a taste of the demanding nature of English football and experience that finishing first in the Champions League league phase will not guarantee an ‘easy’ route in the knockouts.

But Liverpool did not allow those setbacks to have a knock-on effect in the league, winning four of their next five Premier League games after the Wembley defeat to wrap up the title – albeit in slightly dramatic fashion!

2 contracts and 1 controversial exit

The entirety of the season has been subject to the sideshow of contracts and questions of will Virgil van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold sign new deals.

Liverpool supporters had to wait until April to see the Dutchman and Egyptian commit their futures to Anfield as they each professed they did not want to go anywhere else.

The Scouser, meanwhile, had other plans and later announced he would be leaving at the end of the season – triggering quite the reaction among the supporter base, including boos on his first appearance after his statement.

The crowning moment

There was no greater moment than when the final whistle blew against Tottenham and Liverpool were officially crowned Premier League champions with four games to spare.

It’s enough to get goosebumps just thinking about it, and the pictures certainly speak more than words ever will…

All of this and there is still a trophy lift to come. These are the days, Reds!

What a season, what a club!