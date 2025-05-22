➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool FC title-winning season in 40 photos – Late wins and celebrations

A new era welcomed Liverpool for the 2024/25 season as Arne Slot became the 22nd manager in club history, and he put the club back on its perch with league title No. 20.

There was a lot of uncertainty for the Reds leading up to the season after Jurgen Klopp and several of his backroom staff left to herald a new beginning at the club.

Slot, however, quickly showed there was no need for trepidation as he seamlessly stepped into one of the biggest jobs in football and made it his own.

An early exit from the Champions League was a major blow but there is no shame in bowing out at the hands of a finalist, while a trip to Wembley ended the League Cup defence.

In the Premier League, though, is where the magic happened as Liverpool rose to the top on November 2 and never left to deliver a record-equalling 20th league title.

A historic season that we can look back on with these images.

 

A new era begins

Slot was officially unveiled on July 5, 2024, and was instantly a hit among supporters for his forthright nature and his approach to replacing Klopp.

“You can look at it in a way of being the successor of someone who is really successful, but I look at it in a way that is ideal because there is an opportunity to win something.”

Win something, indeed!

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Friday, July 5, 2024: Liverpool's new head coach Arne Slott is presented at a photo call at the club's AXA Training Centre. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Friday, July 5, 2024: Liverpool's new head coach Arne Slott (L) and Sporting Director Richard Hughes are presented at a photo call at the club's AXA Training Centre. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A tour of the United States followed for his first taste of the size of the club in pre-season before his only signing of the summer, Federico Chiesa, arrived.

PHILADELPHIA - Monday, July 29, 2024: The Liverpool squad visit the 'Rocky Steps' at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on day six of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. The 72 stone steps leading to the museum gained global fame after being featured in a notable scene from the 1976 film Rocky. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 11, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot (L) and first team individual development coach Aaron Briggs during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Sevilla FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Federico Chiesa new signing of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on August 28, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

 

Setting the tone

Slot’s first official game in charge ended with his first win at Ipswich before a statement 3-0 win at Old Trafford and a crucial early lesson against Nottingham Forest.

Mo Salah set the tone for how his season would shape up with six goals and four assists in his first nine appearances as the Reds won 11 of their first 12 games in all competitions.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 17, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Liverpool FC at Portman Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold holds up three fingers as he celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2024: Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo look dejected at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. Notts Forest won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds were also faultless in the league phase of the Champions League, winning seven of their eight games and conceding only five goals.

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, September 17, 2024: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté (L) celebrates with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring his side's first equalising goal with a header during the UEFA Champions League game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with team-mates Cody Gakpo (L) and Kostas Tsimikas (R) after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC 1909 at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 21, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with team-mates Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez and Curtis Jones after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Lille OSC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Liverpool prove their credentials

Remember when Liverpool hadn’t played anyone good? Well, they would go on to make quite a few statements in short succession.

A draw at Arsenal in October continued the Reds’ remarkable unbeaten run in all competitions, with a 4-0 win over Leverkusen, and back-to-back 2-0 wins over Real Madrid and Man City at Anfield.

It came amid a 24-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 27, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 27, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher celebrates after saving a penalty from Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield on December 01, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 22, 2024: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 22, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the first goal with a diving header during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 14, 2024: Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And who could forget this momentous impact off the bench?

2S731DM London, UK. 18th Jan, 2025. Brentford v Liverpool - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium. Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring his second goal. Picture Credit: Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

 

Valuable lessons for the future

Slot’s first season has not been without valuable teaching moments, though. Namely the use of his squad with a game every three days, especially when it comes to prioritising fixtures.

Defeats at Plymouth in the FA Cup, against Newcastle in the League Cup final and the penalty shootout defeat at the hands of PSG all ought to serve Slot well next season.

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 9, 2025: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa walks off after the FA Cup 4th Round match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Liverpool FC at Home Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 16, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (L) and Curtis Jones look dejected after the Football League Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Wembley Stadium. Newcastle United won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Slot’s had a taste of the demanding nature of English football and experience that finishing first in the Champions League league phase will not guarantee an ‘easy’ route in the knockouts.

But Liverpool did not allow those setbacks to have a knock-on effect in the league, winning four of their next five Premier League games after the Wembley defeat to wrap up the title – albeit in slightly dramatic fashion!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota reacts during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 246th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 13, 2025: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 20, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

2 contracts and 1 controversial exit

The entirety of the season has been subject to the sideshow of contracts and questions of will Virgil van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold sign new deals.

Liverpool supporters had to wait until April to see the Dutchman and Egyptian commit their futures to Anfield as they each professed they did not want to go anywhere else.

Virgil van Dijk captain of Liverpool signs a new contract extension at Axa training centre on April 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool signs a new contract extension at Anfield on April 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Scouser, meanwhile, had other plans and later announced he would be leaving at the end of the season – triggering quite the reaction among the supporter base, including boos on his first appearance after his statement.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 11, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 20, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

The crowning moment

There was no greater moment than when the final whistle blew against Tottenham and Liverpool were officially crowned Premier League champions with four games to spare.

It’s enough to get goosebumps just thinking about it, and the pictures certainly speak more than words ever will…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates at the final whistle after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1 and became League Champions. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot celebrates after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté and Ryan Gravenberch celebrate after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's (L-R) Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz celebrate after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool players celebrate after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool supporters celebrate after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Players of Liverpool pose for a photo as they celebrate the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

All of this and there is still a trophy lift to come. These are the days, Reds!

What a season, what a club!

