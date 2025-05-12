The media couldn’t help but focus on the boos for Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, proving to be the headline moment we all hoped to avoid.

Arne Slot‘s side looked like blowing the Gunners away after racing into a 2-0 lead on Sunday, but complacency set in during the second half.

Alexander-Arnold’s introduction led to plenty of boos from inside Anfield, and some cheers, as the days continue to dwindle on the vice-captain’s days as a Liverpool player.

Here’s how the media reacted to a strange afternoon.

For better or worse, Trent proved the main talking point…

The Daily Mail‘s Ian Ladyman didn’t enjoy the reaction to Alexander-Arnold coming on:

“Football is an emotional sport and that can work for and against you. “So not only did Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team score early in the second period to put doubt into Liverpool minds, the introduction of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 67th minute then turned this occasion on its head. “It will be a day that most people present will remember and not for the right reasons.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher felt similarly on Sky Sports:

“That’s the story of the game. That’s what we will be talking about after the game, and the back pages of every newspaper. “I’m surprised how many. For me, I don’t believe any player putting on that red shirt who goes on to win trophies should be being booed. “Booing one of your own players while they’re playing is not for me.”

Fair play to Trent Alexander-Arnold. He faces up to applaud the Kop despite quite a few boos in there. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) May 11, 2025

The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans focused on Conor Bradley, who seemed to have even more backing than usual from the home crowd:

“What also became clear in the game was the fans’ additional support for Bradley. “The 21-year-old Northern Ireland international laid down an early marker to remind the Anfield crowd that not only is he well-equipped to be the right-back for the club’s post-Alexander-Arnold future but he’s more than ready for the job now. […] “The clamour for Bradley — or at least the extra support he received from the home supporters — has multiplied since Alexander-Arnold announced he is off and with the full backing of the fans, he showed once again that he’s never fazed by the occasion even if the second half today was more difficult for him following an improvement by the visitors.”

Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph was another who dissected an odd occasion:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold was made to feel like an unwanted guest at Liverpool’s title party as Arsenal completed an Anfield comeback to edge closer to Champions League qualification. “While Mikel Arteta will savour the character of his team for retrieving a point from a two-goal deficit, it was the events following the 66th minute introduction of Liverpool’s outgoing vice-captain which left the deepest impression. “Alexander-Arnold had suffered some modest jeers when his name was announced pre-match, and when warming up during the first half. “The crescendo of boos when he took the field and took possession for the first time was loud and uncomfortable.”

Introduction of Trent has well and truly soured what was a party atmosphere at Anfield. A sideshow that will now dominate post-match, when it could so easily have been avoided. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) May 11, 2025

Finally, the Times‘ Paul Joyce described the boos as “unbecoming” as he assessed the reception as a “sad epitaph” to the end of the No. 66’s Liverpool career: