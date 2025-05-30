Liverpool could bank £10 million from Real Madrid as they push to secure Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s early release from Anfield in time for the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold has bid farewell to Liverpool, with mixed reaction to say the least, and is now on the cusp of starting a new chapter at Real Madrid in the worst-kept secret.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce reports that talks have “accelerated” between the two clubs with Liverpool described as “determined” to hold out for a fee if they are to release him.

The Guardian‘s Andy Hunter adds that Real’s “determination to sign the full-back early could see Liverpool pocket around £10m should a deal be agreed.”

With Liverpool rebuffing a £20 million approach in January for the right-back it would represent a decent return for the club over a player they will otherwise lose for nothing after June 30.

There is a special transfer window from June 1 to June 10 that is specifically for the Club World Cup, which has led reports in Spain to suggest a deal could be done within 24 hours.

The Reds, however, are well within their rights to stand their ground over Alexander-Arnold’s early release, who is believed to already be in Madrid after the title celebrations.

A video is circulating online of the 26-year-old meeting up with Jude Bellingham, and while there is a suggestion it could be old, there is little doubt he has already headed to the Spanish capital.

Liverpool supporters will be eager to move on once and for all and leave Alexander-Arnold to his new ‘celebrity’ chapter alongside Real’s new manager Xabi Alonso and Bellingham.

Real Madrid play their first match of the Club World Cup on June 18 but there are international fixtures before then, and if Liverpool want a deal they may be eager to do so in case of an injury to Alexander-Arnold on England duty.