Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed and jeered in his first appearance at Anfield since announcing he would leave at the end of the season, with fans making their feelings known.

Conor Bradley started against Arsenal as Alexander-Arnold was named on the bench, opening the afternoon up to an unnecessary sideshow when he was called on by Arne Slot.

As he waited on the touchline to emerge, the Kop sang Steven Gerrard‘s song in response with the former captain an embodiment of loyalty despite having flirted with an exit himself.

Boos then greeted him as he ran onto the pitch, before ‘There’s only one Conor Bradley‘ then reverberated around Anfield in an atmosphere that was at odds with what we ought to be celebrating.

Trent Alexander-Arnold received "a few boos" when he was subbed on for Conor Bradley

Mohamed Salah was spotted gesturing to the Kop to stop but each touch from Alexander-Arnold was then followed by boos before chants of ‘It was always Liverpool’ could then be heard.

Irrespective of what Slot may have hoped for, it was a reaction that was far from unexpected and it soured the mood inside the ground as the No. 66 instead became the focus.

He is no longer Liverpool’s future and the quicker Slot accepts that the better as the final games should only be for celebrating No. 20 and not the player that has chosen to leave.

Headlines would have been made if Alexander-Arnold was left out of the squad entirely, but at least then the match itself would not have been tainted with a moment that never needed to happen.

Irrespective of the result against the Gunners, the only questions Slot and Liverpool’s squad will face after the match will be about the crowd’s reaction to Alexander-Arnold.

It was an avoidable situation and the same reaction is bound to follow in the games to come if there is a repeat.