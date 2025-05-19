Trent Alexander-Arnold will be in the Liverpool squad to face Brighton, despite the controversial reaction to his appearance against Arsenal last weekend.

Following the announcement that Alexander-Arnold would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, the right-back was booed by many at Anfield.

Despite the reaction to his presence at Anfield, Alexander-Arnold has been included in the Liverpool squad to play away against Brighton, reports Merseyside journalist David Lynch on his Substack.

While Conor Bradley is likely to start the match, Alexander-Arnold will be on the bench and could play a part.

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal was the first home match since the No. 66 announced his departure at the end of his contract, with a move to Real Madrid in mind.

While many remained quiet and some even clapped, a large amount of fans booed Alexander-Arnold as he came on in the 67th minute.

This has since prompted some players, including Mo Salah, to question fans’ behaviour.

Asked if he felt sad hearing Alexander-Arnold being booed at Anfield, Salah told Sky Sports: “Absolutely.

“I was surprised, because it’s not how we react as Liverpool fans. We shouldn’t act this way with anyone.

“We always appreciate the people that came here, even for six months. Imagine someone who gave you his all for 20 years, it shouldn’t be like this.

“I hope that will change in the next game, Brighton or the last game of the season, because he deserves a farewell.”

Who does this benefit?

While we don’t know if Alexander-Arnold will play in the Reds’ last game of the season, at Anfield against Crystal Palace, it stands to reason that he will be included given his presence against Brighton.

It is then worth asking the question, who exactly does this benefit?

Alexander-Arnold won’t enjoy being booed; fans will be castigated by mainstream media for another week; the relationship between fans and some players who disagree with the booing risks being tainted.

Why would Liverpool risk even slightly damaging that sacred relationship between players and supporters for someone who will no longer be at Liverpool in two weeks’ time?

This benefits absolutely nobody. The concern should be how other players respond to supporters who give a negative reception. Not sure why this harmony is being risked for a player who is leaving the club. There are no potential positives. https://t.co/FCeihz2Ncv — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) May 19, 2025

Why? What possible benefit does it have? He's not here next season, so zero benefit to squad planning and tactical development. Widely disliked by the fanbase, so it'll just be more negativity put on the club when he gets a frosty reception. Ridiculous decision. https://t.co/gw0Jkrlbui — Ben Spicer (@spicer81) May 19, 2025

Unless there is an injury to Bradley that we don’t yet know about, it seems a nonsensical decision from Arne Slot and the club.

“I don’t think there is any possibility whatever can happen that can ‘take the edge’ off us winning this 20th league title,” the head coach said.

“I was here two weeks ago and there is nothing – maybe there can happen a few things – but those things would be much worse than what we are talking about – that could take the edge off us winning the league title, but then we’d have to think of things I don’t want to think about.”

Let’s hope Slot is right because this would be a silly way to even slightly diminish the Reds’ title success.