Andy Robertson has penned a message to Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of his final Liverpool game, with the Scot hinting strongly for an Anfield send-off.

Ahead of the final match against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Alexander-Arnold is the only player who is certain not to be part of the squad next season.

Typically, that would result in a guard of honour and presentation for a player who has won every trophy possible, but the sentiment is not the same when it comes to the No. 66.

Supporters have made their feelings known but that has not stopped Robertson from calling for recognition on Sunday in a message he penned on social media for his full-back partner.

“My brother, where to even start! It has been an absolute privilege watching you grow from a boy to a man over these last 8 years,” Robertson wrote.

“You have won it all and created amazing memories along the way. I want to thank you for constantly pushing me to new limits and setting the bar so high that I had no choice but to follow.

“You are going to be a huge miss around the training ground and an even bigger miss on the pitch.

“I hope all the hard work you have put into this club, the moments you have given us and the massive contribution you have made are recognised as they should be…

“Wingmen one last time.”

It was not long before Alexander-Arnold replied, saying: “My brother memories to last a life time, thank you for everything. One last dance.”

Alexander-Arnold send-off could prove controversial

Alexander-Arnold announced his decision to leave before Arsenal‘s visit and was subsequently booed during his cameo before he was then left on the bench at Brighton.

It avoided a repeat of the sour atmosphere and Arne Slot would be wise to do the same against Palace, lest not taint a day that supporters have waited 35 years for.

A presentation of any kind would also be greeted in the same manner and though Robertson is clearly eager for some form of recognition, it would be best to leave that to the squad alone.