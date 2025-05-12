The mixed reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s introduction at Anfield has become the main talking point after a 2-2 draw between the champions, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

Liverpool’s title party turned sour at Anfield when Alexander-Arnold was brought on and the Reds conceded an equaliser against Arsenal.

With arguments between those who booed and those who didn’t breaking out in the stands, the situation has created an unnecessary sideshow to Liverpool’s Premier League title party.

Here, Sam Millne (@sam_millne), Pete Bolster (@peter_bolster) and Paddy Allen (@P_Allen21) discuss where we go from here with Alexander-Arnold.

First off, the good…

PADDY: Everyone was up for it, the players looked like they wanted to get a result against the pretenders and everyone was just having a good time, as they should have been considering the circumstances of the game.

PETE: It felt like the party was still in full swing but with a game that had a little more needle; we all wanted to shut Arteta up. The jubilant atmosphere, the humour in the crowd and the Champions banner just might’ve done that.

And then there was the Chiesa song being belted out over and over again for about eight minutes in the second half. A perfect summary of the mood: mad, ridiculous, jubilant.

All we needed was a performance to match, and we got it.

The midfield overloaded Arsenal, creating chance after chance that looked so easy, while at the same time limiting them to possession outside our box. The only issue was that it was 2-0 and not 4-0 – we marmalised them.

SAM: This felt like a continuation of the Tottenham game.

Liverpool were free-flowing while the terraces and concourses acted as the base for parties all around the ground. With the sun shining, the Reds put on a performance in the first period that hasn’t been played out as frequently in recent weeks as in the early part of the campaign.

How did the Trent Alexander-Arnold sideshow affect the mood?

PETE: It killed it completely. I knew there’d be boos but I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect how it would make me feel and I certainly didn’t expect how it would turn the crowd.

The energy just dropped. You could feel the tension and it wasn’t just aimed at him, it turned us on each other. Fans arguing, snapping, calling each other out. Some clapping him, others fuming, people shaking their heads – it was ugly. The unity that should define days like this just vanished.

For it to end like this, with bitterness, with division, with fans at odds, it was just miserable.

PADDY: It was a mood killer to be honest. Slot should have read the room and not brought him on.

The atmosphere flipped from one of jubilation to one of angst. I don’t agree with the booing but I don’t blame people either. How else are people meant to show their feelings towards it?

What should Arne Slot do with Trent Alexander-Arnold for the remaining games?

PETE: I think Slot is a logical man and he’ll know full well that it killed the crowd and any momentum Liverpool had.

Slot will know his presence will come at a cost. I’m not sure it is fair on the fans, on the players or on Trent himself.

It’s ruining the party atmosphere. This is about us, about them, the champions, not about him. We’ve waited our whole lives for this moment. It has to be about that 20th league title and nothing else.

PADDY: Do what you need to do at Brighton, play him, whatever, but I really hope Slot isn’t naive enough to give him a minute against Crystal Palace.

That day should be about Liverpool lifting the Premier League in front of their people, not about someone who doesn’t want to be there anymore.

It should be a party for 90 minutes and bringing him into it would be the wrong thing to do. Yes, it’s harsh on him, but he’s made his bed.

SAM: By the sounds of it, Slot is still open to playing him in the coming games but I don’t think he should. It makes no sense for anyone.

If he does play, however, I don’t feel there is much of a need to boo him now. He knows what we think, he’s got the message.

Let’s not allow anything to distract from No. 20.