LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 11, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold booed: “Killed the mood” – “shouldn’t even be in the squad”

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s introduction against Arsenal triggered boos at Anfield, with many questioning why Arne Slot decided to bring on the departing right-back.

Liverpool’s supporters began the day in party mood as they returned to Anfield for the first time since winning the Premier League against Tottenham.

Against Arsenal, Liverpool took a two-goal lead, but the atmosphere took a hit in the second half as Alexander-Arnold’s introduction from the bench, plus the visitors’ equaliser, left supporters arguing over the reaction for the No. 66.

Many think the entire situation was avoidable and are now asking for him to be left out the squad altogether until the end of the season.

“It was expected. Slot shouldn’t have played him.”

Bakersen in the This is Anfield comments

“I find it very disappointing and disrespectful that fans were booing Trent. You get behind the team, yes he’s going but he’s helped us win everything.

“Show more respect to Trent. Also booing Trent didn’t help the players in the second half.”

NuMetalfan1996 in the This is Anfield comments.

“I’m glad some of the fans booed him. He’ll now enter the class of the Owens and McManamans when coming back to Anfield in the future.

“He’d rather go and sit on the bench at Madrid for a buck. Let him lie in his bed.”

kusanagi in the This is Anfield comments

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

There remains a divide between supporters who agreed and disagreed with some fans’ decision to boo Alexander-Arnold.

Whichever side of the line you come down on, or indeed if you sit on the fence, I think we can all agree that he shouldn’t play a part in the next two matches.

