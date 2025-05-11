Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s introduction against Arsenal triggered boos at Anfield, with many questioning why Arne Slot decided to bring on the departing right-back.

Liverpool’s supporters began the day in party mood as they returned to Anfield for the first time since winning the Premier League against Tottenham.

Against Arsenal, Liverpool took a two-goal lead, but the atmosphere took a hit in the second half as Alexander-Arnold’s introduction from the bench, plus the visitors’ equaliser, left supporters arguing over the reaction for the No. 66.

Many think the entire situation was avoidable and are now asking for him to be left out the squad altogether until the end of the season.

Arne Slot ought to have known that reaction would come, there are plenty inside the club that would’ve advised him (or should have). It’s created an unnecessary sour talking point when we’re on a victory parade for an incredible achievement. Don’t let it happen again. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) May 11, 2025

People can react how they like. I personally have no time of day for him but I wouldn’t boo him. He spent two years orchestrating a move to real on a free (probably a contingent) – while turning down lucrative offers from the boy hood club he wanted to captain at a time where… — Matt (@uixmat) May 11, 2025

He can't be in the squad for the remaining games. It's ruined what should be a time of celebration. https://t.co/p7IjdnG4Tn — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) May 11, 2025

“It was expected. Slot shouldn’t have played him.” Painful end to a great Liverpool career. I couldn't boo a LFC player. I never have, and I won't. But the Kop had its say, loudly, as it is entitled to do. In the end, a lack of honesty and transparency, especially from a local lad, proved too much for many Kopites to bear. — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) May 11, 2025 – Bakersen in the This is Anfield comments

Rightfully so, as said before don't tell a Scouse how to feel. Trent fucked them around for an entire season knowing he already made he's mind up.For me it's not about him leaving, players come and go…. Torres,Suarez,Owen,Coutinho etc… It's the manner on how you leave. — traveller24 (@AdrianSpies10) May 11, 2025

Weird decision by Slot to play him here. Should be the last minutes for him in a Liverpool shirt, shouldn't even be on the bench for the last two games. — Jorge (@jorge_delfc) May 11, 2025

“I find it very disappointing and disrespectful that fans were booing Trent. You get behind the team, yes he’s going but he’s helped us win everything. “Show more respect to Trent. Also booing Trent didn’t help the players in the second half.” – NuMetalfan1996 in the This is Anfield comments.

A sideshow that wasn't needed. Shouldn't even be in the squad. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) May 11, 2025

Not sure bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold on was the wisest move by Slot. Arsenal were quite clearly growing in confidence and Liverpool were retreating. Alexander-Arnold's introduction seemed to shift the focus of the crowd and has resulted in a strange atmosphere at Anfield. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacD) May 11, 2025

“I’m glad some of the fans booed him. He’ll now enter the class of the Owens and McManamans when coming back to Anfield in the future. “He’d rather go and sit on the bench at Madrid for a buck. Let him lie in his bed.” – kusanagi in the This is Anfield comments

Killed the mood, weird decision. https://t.co/eo5qrOwEba — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 11, 2025

Toxic in here about Trent. Grim sight — Who Is Gr?gg??? (@greggislocallfc) May 11, 2025

The fans had their say on Trent. Slot should leave him at home next two games — Lfc Kev (@Kev1Lfc) May 11, 2025

You never boo a Liverpool player who pulls on that precious red shirt ever. — lan Byrne MP (@IanByrneMP) May 11, 2025

Booing a player still in a red shirt isn’t for me like. — Paul Collins (@proper_tees) May 11, 2025

If he had been honest from the start ,that wouldn't have happened. — Joe Bloggs (@dobsdave) May 11, 2025

Not right – this is a man who's won Liverpool a CL and two EPLs – one was Liverpool's first ever, the second in this same season where he's being booed – poor! — Imbuya Media (@Imbuya_media) May 11, 2025

There remains a divide between supporters who agreed and disagreed with some fans’ decision to boo Alexander-Arnold.

Whichever side of the line you come down on, or indeed if you sit on the fence, I think we can all agree that he shouldn’t play a part in the next two matches.