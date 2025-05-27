Trent Alexander-Arnold has pledged that his “thoughts are with the whole city” of Liverpool following the shocking events after the Premier League trophy parade.

Alexander-Arnold was prominent throughout Liverpool’s trophy parade as he took in his final hours in club colours.

Though the right-back will depart for Real Madrid this summer his connection to the city remains clear, having posted a message of support following the scenes on Water Street on Monday evening.

“My thoughts are with the whole city, especially all affected by yesterday’s events,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Hopefully those who were injured will make a full recovery and the city will continue to pull together as it always does.”

This comes after similar messages of support from Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, along with countless locals pulling together to aid those affected and otherwise stranded in the city after public transport chaos.

Also writing on his Instagram story, Cody Gakpo added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.

“May you find strength, healing and hope in the days ahead.”

Liverpool staff are understood to have postponed title celebrations planned for Tuesday, out of respect for the 47 injured when a car ploughed through crowds on Water Street shortly after the parade finished.

A 53-year-old male has been detained, with Merseyside Police quickly making the distinction that the individual in question is white British and from the Liverpool.

Liverpool Metro City Mayor Steve Rotheram has said the “big question” is how the car was able to reach Water Street – pedestrianised for the event – in the first place.

The Mail has since claimed that the driver ‘tailgated’ an ambulance granted access to the street before being caught up in the crowds.



* Graphic via the Press Association

“There were bollards at the top of the road, at the junction of Dale Street close to the Town Hall, but these were moved to allow an ambulance to get through and the driver ‘tailgated’ it to access Water Street,” their report reads.

“Another witness, who was forced to jump out the way of the oncoming vehicle, said the driver ‘navigated’ past a ‘road closed’ sign.”

Regardless of the how, it is still unclear exactly why the driver made his way to Water Street while thousands of fans were still celebrating in the streets with the parade – attending by over a million – not long since over.