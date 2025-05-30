Liverpool have confirmed they have accepted a bid from Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold early, with the deal reported to be worth €10 million.

In a statement on Friday morning, Liverpool announced:

“Liverpool FC can confirm an offer has been accepted for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid for his transfer upon the opening of the June transfer window.

“The full-back is now set to join the La Liga club ahead of the expiry of his Reds contract this summer.

“Liverpool will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1.”

Various sources including the Times‘ Paul Joyce report that Real Madrid will pay €10 million (£8.4m) to bring Alexander-Arnold in when the transfer window opens on June 1.

That will come as a single payment and “equates to £333,000 for every day Alexander-Arnold had left on his contract.”

The right-back will sign a six-year contract with the Spanish club and can therefore join their squad for the upcoming Club World Cup.

Real Madrid‘s initial offer was a meagre £850,000, with the eventual fee a testament to Liverpool’s strength in negotiations.

It is a remarkable piece of business considering the 26-year-old – who strangely described Monday’s trophy parade as a “perfect send-off” – would have been available for free at the end of June.

The club have also freed his sizeable salary, believed to be in the region of £200,000 per week, from their wage bill along with any bonuses still to be paid.

That means the deal will be worth upwards of £10 million with all the figures in consideration.

Liverpool have already lined up Alexander-Arnold’s replacement, with a £29.5 million deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong expected to be confirmed on Friday.

Further deals for Leverkusen No. 10 Florian Wirtz and Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez are also being lined up at the start of a busy summer at Anfield.

A masterstroke from Liverpool

Considering Alexander-Arnold was to leave on a free transfer, Liverpool’s show of strength in the negotiating room is evident by the fee they agreed, which was received positively by supporters:

“We’ll give you £850k?” – end up paying €10m… Super deal that. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) May 30, 2025

Thank you, the soap opera is finally over. Farewell dear ?. I find it very symbolic that the fee we get for Trent is almost identical to what we got for Michael Owen in 2004. https://t.co/mlAqCbjiYY — Dan (@worksopdanic) May 30, 2025

Also, a big ? to all the fans of other clubs saying we should’ve just sold him for £12 million in January. Impeccable business, Liverpool. Now let’s move on from the egomaniac and focus on number 21. https://t.co/qkSL8H8qUq — LFC Stats (@LFCData) May 30, 2025

That Frimpong signing looking even better knowing you get 3rd of it paid for by allowing TAA to leave a few weeks early. What a piece of business it is in the end as it is effectively impossible to replace Trent, replacing him after not receiving any money for him would be worse — Jan ?íha (@HonzaRihaftbl) May 30, 2025

? The Trent Alexander-Arnold deal makes perfect sense for #LFC. They’ve got a good fee to release him early and save on wages too. Good for both parties. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) May 30, 2025

