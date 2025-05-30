➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 19, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid confirmed as Liverpool accept €10m

Liverpool have confirmed they have accepted a bid from Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold early, with the deal reported to be worth €10 million.

In a statement on Friday morning, Liverpool announced:

“Liverpool FC can confirm an offer has been accepted for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid for his transfer upon the opening of the June transfer window.

“The full-back is now set to join the La Liga club ahead of the expiry of his Reds contract this summer.

“Liverpool will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1.”

Various sources including the Times‘ Paul Joyce report that Real Madrid will pay €10 million (£8.4m) to bring Alexander-Arnold in when the transfer window opens on June 1.

That will come as a single payment and “equates to £333,000 for every day Alexander-Arnold had left on his contract.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 11, 2025: Liverpool's substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The right-back will sign a six-year contract with the Spanish club and can therefore join their squad for the upcoming Club World Cup.

Real Madrid‘s initial offer was a meagre £850,000, with the eventual fee a testament to Liverpool’s strength in negotiations.

It is a remarkable piece of business considering the 26-year-old – who strangely described Monday’s trophy parade as a “perfect send-off” – would have been available for free at the end of June.

The club have also freed his sizeable salary, believed to be in the region of £200,000 per week, from their wage bill along with any bonuses still to be paid.

That means the deal will be worth upwards of £10 million with all the figures in consideration.

Liverpool have already lined up Alexander-Arnold’s replacement, with a £29.5 million deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong expected to be confirmed on Friday.

Further deals for Leverkusen No. 10 Florian Wirtz and Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez are also being lined up at the start of a busy summer at Anfield.

A masterstroke from Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Chief Executive Officer Billy Hogan (L) and Director of Football Michael Edwards during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Considering Alexander-Arnold was to leave on a free transfer, Liverpool’s show of strength in the negotiating room is evident by the fee they agreed, which was received positively by supporters:

