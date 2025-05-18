Images have gone viral online of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s leaving party at the AXA Training Centre, with a ‘Summer of 66’ theme for players, staff and their families.

Alexander-Arnold has been in the national spotlight since his cameo against Arsenal, with debate raging on over whether he should play any further part in the season.

His departure has left a sour taste to the conclusion of the season and on Saturday images went viral of an event at the AXA, with noticeable banners reading ‘Welcome to Summer of 66’.

An obvious farewell event for Alexander-Arnold, which was attended by the squad, their family and staff members with images online showing Luis Diaz, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez, among others, in attendance.

'Summer of 66' Trent leaving party. Yeah this guys ego is out of control.

It is not unusual for the club to host family days at the AXA, especially at the end of the season, but this carnival-like day was for the departing vice-captain, who organised the get together.

The choice of decor will only draw further scrutiny as Alexander-Arnold chose to brand the day around himself, but there was never going to be a ‘winning’ scenario once images surfaced.

And it is surely a coincidence that the majority of the players pictured are in white, the core colour of Alexander-Arnold’s soon-to-be new club, right?

While there is no love lost among supporters over how the Scouser has decided to make the move, the players and others at the club will want to say goodbye before the summer.

However, that will not change how some fans feel about seeing the images of food trucks, cup cakes, balloons and games as everyone in attendance seeks to wish the No. 66 well ahead of his exit.

Mo Salah posed for pictures with those in attendance at the event and recently spoke of how he was surprised and disappointed when Liverpool fans booed Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.

“The fans were being harsh with him, but I think he didn’t deserve it,” he told Sky Sports’ Gary Neville.

“He deserves the fans to treat him in the best way possible, because he gave it all to the fans.

“I really wish him the best, I will always be in contact with him.”

Arne Slot would not be drawn into whether Alexander-Arnold will feature for Liverpool in the final two games, but did insist it is now “time to draw a line under” the situation.