Trent Alexander-Arnold taking a pensive look at Liverpool’s away end in party mode has gone viral on social media, with his demeanour a stark contrast to what is unfolding in the stands.

Arne Slot named Alexander-Arnold in his squad against Brighton but opted against bringing him on to replace Conor Bradley, instead turning to Wataru Endo to close out the match.

It ensured another cameo did not become a sideshow to the title celebrations, as it did against Arsenal, but Alexander-Arnold has still found himself a big talking point after the match.

With the travelling Kop continuing the party in the stands after the final whistle despite defeat, cameras panned to the No. 66 watching on alone and clearly not in the party mood.

Trent Alexander-Arnold watches on as Liverpool fans celebrate following their 3-2 loss at Brighton ? pic.twitter.com/OhsSvxk7fj — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) May 20, 2025

The footage has gone viral on social media as instead of joining in on the celebrations, Alexander-Arnold is cast to the side and, frankly, looking miserable – a real line in the sand moment.

His demeanour was a stark juxtaposition to the incredible party atmosphere that was enveloping him and the Liverpool squad as they made their way over after the match.

It was not lost on fans as they digested the footage, and there is little love lost:

Best thing now is more of this. Ignore him and treat him with irrelevance. https://t.co/WHUDHohuJP — Tom Fairclough (@Tom_fairclough9) May 20, 2025

He’s either thinking “what am I still doing here?” or he’s thinking “why have I chosen to do this?” Looked defeated then but, we didn’t make the choice… ???? pic.twitter.com/xNtxuYe68V — ? (@LFCApproved) May 19, 2025

The eyes of someone who knows his legacy is dead and buried. There's not a single scenario where 5, 10 years down the line you don't regret this Trent pic.twitter.com/XGeB0vKNO6 — Sibi (@SibiLFC) May 19, 2025

He doesn’t deserve it at all but the part of me that defended him for years feels bad… https://t.co/uOQccoazcR — ?? (@aman99ii) May 19, 2025

We’ve been hoodwinked, bamboozled , lead astray , run amok and flat out deceived by this guy. Never seen a faker ‘local lad’ in my life https://t.co/eayAhBT4pZ — . (@disgame23) May 19, 2025

Don’t be fooled thinking this is regret. This is bitterness because he’s not been able to leave on his terms. That ego of his is damaged because we’re not celebrating him #Summerof20 https://t.co/787ISilUJs — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) May 20, 2025

Not bringing Trent at all is the right decision. BUT even when he doesn’t play you get shite like this. Slot needs to leave his ass home and not add any spoils to the trophy lift against Palace. He is not worth a single second of attention. #LFC https://t.co/midrjDib4H — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) May 19, 2025

It is a sad state of affairs that it has come to this but Alexander-Arnold made his choice and indifference to his exit is the best Liverpool fans can ask for ahead of the title lift.

If Alexander-Arnold still had any lingering hope of a legends send-off, that has been dashed since his announcement that he will leave at the end of his contract this summer.

There will be no Roberto Firmino-like serenade or well wishes, but rather the turning of a page to a new chapter that he has chosen not to be a part of.