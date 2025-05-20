➔ SUPPORT US
BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Monday, May 19, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold looking at the travelling supporters for the final time after the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the American Express Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Video of Trent Alexander-Arnold watching Liverpool fans party goes viral

Trent Alexander-Arnold taking a pensive look at Liverpool’s away end in party mode has gone viral on social media, with his demeanour a stark contrast to what is unfolding in the stands.

Arne Slot named Alexander-Arnold in his squad against Brighton but opted against bringing him on to replace Conor Bradley, instead turning to Wataru Endo to close out the match.

It ensured another cameo did not become a sideshow to the title celebrations, as it did against Arsenal, but Alexander-Arnold has still found himself a big talking point after the match.

With the travelling Kop continuing the party in the stands after the final whistle despite defeat, cameras panned to the No. 66 watching on alone and clearly not in the party mood.

The footage has gone viral on social media as instead of joining in on the celebrations, Alexander-Arnold is cast to the side and, frankly, looking miserable – a real line in the sand moment.

His demeanour was a stark juxtaposition to the incredible party atmosphere that was enveloping him and the Liverpool squad as they made their way over after the match.

It was not lost on fans as they digested the footage, and there is little love lost:

It is a sad state of affairs that it has come to this but Alexander-Arnold made his choice and indifference to his exit is the best Liverpool fans can ask for ahead of the title lift.

If Alexander-Arnold still had any lingering hope of a legends send-off, that has been dashed since his announcement that he will leave at the end of his contract this summer.

There will be no Roberto Firmino-like serenade or well wishes, but rather the turning of a page to a new chapter that he has chosen not to be a part of.

