Virgil van Dijk and Alan Hansen have shared a special moment that will forever be remembered by Liverpool supporters.

The Dutchman skippered the Reds to title glory on Sunday afternoon, following an immaculate season at the heart of the defence.

Van Dijk was given the trophy by former Liverpool captain Hansen, who has overcome serious health issues in recent times.

It was a lovely gesture, with the Scot the last man to lift the trophy in front of fans back in 1990, and the scenes that followed were wonderful.

? ?????'? ???? ??? ???? ?????? — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 26, 2025

Standing in front of the Kop, Van Dijk and Hansen hoisted the trophy aloft, as Liverpool’s two greatest centre-backs in history basked in the adoration of the fans.

Chants of “there’s only one Alan Hansen” reverberated around Anfield, in what must have been an unforgettable moment for the 69-year-old.

Speaking after the game, Van Dijk revealed his pleasure at being handed the Premier League trophy by Hansen, also showing his love for the parents of Owen McVeigh.

“I was pretty clear that I wanted Alan Hansen to give me the trophy and obviously Mark and Jo from the Owen McVeigh Foundation because I work quite closely with them behind the scenes,” Van Dijk said.

“Obviously, the work they do is incredible. I was really determined to get Alan Hansen here and to give me the trophy.

• READ: Alisson on the crossbar and 8 more moments from LFC’s trophy lift

“And I’m glad he wanted [to]. Obviously, I met him before and obviously he’s one of the best centre-backs Liverpool ever had so it was meant to be and yeah, it looked great as well.”

It was a great moment, merging two true Liverpool legends and allowing them to share a hugely touching moment.

Don't think i will ever see a better photo than this.I absolutely loved Alan Hansen,I saw every league triumph when he played for us,total elegance but my god Virgil Van Dijk has virtually eclipsed him now in my eyes but I won't argue either.The best 2 centre halfs in my lifetime pic.twitter.com/PzCuqU0wTL — Paul Ellis (@liverblokelfc) May 26, 2025

For Hansen, it will surely be one of his greatest days at Anfield, despite all the many great performances he produced during his trophy-laden 14-year stay with the Reds.

In years to come, the image of the two inspirational Liverpool leaders will remain iconic, and it was one of the standout moments on a perfect day.