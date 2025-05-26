➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk with former captain Alan Hansen as they celebrate with the trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk creates iconic moment with Liverpool legend Alan Hansen – “Looked great!”

Virgil van Dijk and Alan Hansen have shared a special moment that will forever be remembered by Liverpool supporters.

The Dutchman skippered the Reds to title glory on Sunday afternoon, following an immaculate season at the heart of the defence.

Van Dijk was given the trophy by former Liverpool captain Hansen, who has overcome serious health issues in recent times.

It was a lovely gesture, with the Scot the last man to lift the trophy in front of fans back in 1990, and the scenes that followed were wonderful.

Standing in front of the Kop, Van Dijk and Hansen hoisted the trophy aloft, as Liverpool’s two greatest centre-backs in history basked in the adoration of the fans.

Chants of “there’s only one Alan Hansen” reverberated around Anfield, in what must have been an unforgettable moment for the 69-year-old.

Speaking after the game, Van Dijk revealed his pleasure at being handed the Premier League trophy by Hansen, also showing his love for the parents of Owen McVeigh.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is presented with the trophy by former Liverpool captain Alan Hansen, as the Reds celebrate being crowned Champions for the 20th time, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“I was pretty clear that I wanted Alan Hansen to give me the trophy and obviously Mark and Jo from the Owen McVeigh Foundation because I work quite closely with them behind the scenes,” Van Dijk said.

“Obviously, the work they do is incredible. I was really determined to get Alan Hansen here and to give me the trophy.

“And I’m glad he wanted [to]. Obviously, I met him before and obviously he’s one of the best centre-backs Liverpool ever had so it was meant to be and yeah, it looked great as well.”

It was a great moment, merging two true Liverpool legends and allowing them to share a hugely touching moment.

For Hansen, it will surely be one of his greatest days at Anfield, despite all the many great performances he produced during his trophy-laden 14-year stay with the Reds.

In years to come, the image of the two inspirational Liverpool leaders will remain iconic, and it was one of the standout moments on a perfect day.

