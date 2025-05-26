Virgil van Dijk hasn’t held back on what he expects to happen with transfers at Liverpool, with the captain talking up a “massive summer” at Anfield.

The 33-year-old has become the 11th player to skipper the Reds to a league title, lifting the Premier League trophy in style on Sunday.

It’s now a case of Liverpool kicking on further this summer and making some elite signings, in order to defend their crown in 2025/26.

Speaking to NBC Sports after the game, the Dutchman made it clear that he expects a busy transfer window, both in terms of signings and outgoings.

“We’re already looking forward to next season already, I’ve said it many times already, it’s looking like it’s going to be a massive summer in terms of players coming in,” Van Dijk said.

“Maybe players have to leave as well, you never know.

“So, first, we have to celebrate, and then internationals, a little holiday and then back at it from square one.

“Everyone will strengthen, we as well. We have to attack the league again.”

FSG’s biggest summer at Liverpool?

It’s great to see Van Dijk almost putting pressure on FSG to back Arne Slot ahead of next season, in what could be the busiest summer under the current owners.

They have been accused of frugality in the past, which has arguably been fair, but the funds are available for Liverpool to splash out.

It looks as though the Reds are acting fast, with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez all edging closer to exciting moves to Anfield.

In fact, Liverpool have now reportedly tabled their first official offer for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz, as they look to complete a stunning move for the 22-year-old.

Liverpool signing the trio would be a magnificent start to the summer, and if they could also sign a top-quality No. 9 and a backup central defender, they will be primed to go again next season.

As Van Dijk alludes to, current players could also leave, from Kostas Tsimikas to Harvey Elliott to Darwin Nunez, as Slot looks to perfect his squad.

This is no time for Liverpool to rest on their laurels – Man City and Arsenal will be back stronger next season – and there is no reason for this not to be their most significant summer in years.