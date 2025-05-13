Virgil van Dijk has full faith in Liverpool’s owners and recruitment staff to make it a “big summer” of transfers in order to “remain champions” next season.

Liverpool are enjoying their first month as Premier League champions with Arne Slot and his players enjoying plenty of time away between games.

The squad are currently in Dubai while Slot and his staff have headed to Ibiza to celebrate ahead of next week’s trip to Brighton.

For Richard Hughes and his transfer team, however, the hard work will continue – with Liverpool now reported to be “on the verge” of a deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger Jeremie Frimpong.

It comes with the club needing to build on a position of strength in a summer that will see Trent Alexander-Arnold leave and a number of others made available.

And speaking after Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, Van Dijk again outlined his belief that it will be a “big summer” for Liverpool and said he “fully trusts the decision-makers” to pull it off.

“It has to be a big summer and I trust the club and the people who make the decisions to do the right thing,” he told reporters including the Mail‘s Lewis Steele.

“As champions it is a very difficult task to remain champions but I feel with additions we can make that step up.

“We can have a proper pre-season, we can work on the things the manager wants us to do in ball possession and without ball possession, a lot of hard work will be done.

“It’s something to look forward to, it’s very exciting and it’s an exciting time to be associated with Liverpool.

“Let’s see what happens but I fully trust the decision-makers to do the right things and let’s see what those right things are.”

It is not the first time Van Dijk has expressed his confidence in Liverpool’s plans for the transfer window and beyond, with it clear the captain has received assurances over the club’s ambition.

Last month, the Dutchman said he thinks the board are “planning to make it a big summer” and that “we all have to trust [them] to do the right job.”

Later, speaking to AD, he stressed that he was “convinced” with what he had heard about the months to come, adding that “the plans for this summer sound good.”

“Next summer will actually be the first transfer window in which Arne can really make his own choices,” he explained after putting pen to paper on his new contract.

“That combination of things makes me really confident about the next two years.”