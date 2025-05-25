Virgil van Dijk has spoken of how “honoured” he is at a new mural of him being unveiled near Anfield, describing it as a “proud moment” for him.

Liverpool’s captain will lift the Premier League trophy after Sunday’s visit of Crystal Palace, etching his name into Reds history.

Van Dijk will become only the 11th player in history to skipper the Reds to a league title, adding another chapter to his legendary career.

The 33-year-old has now been honoured with a new mural by MurWalls – one that includes his “it was always Liverpool” quote after signing a new deal.

It is located on Coningsby Road, a quick walk from Anfield.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Van Dijk couldn’t hide his delight at the mural, making it clear how much it means to him after paying a visit to take a look on Friday.

“So, so honoured!” Van Dijk wrote. “A proud moment. Thank you everyone.”

A true modern Liverpool icon

Few players in recent decades are more deserving of such an accolade than Van Dijk, who has been a colossal figure ever since joining from Southampton in January 2018.

Within months of arriving, Liverpool had reached a Champions League final, and he has gone on to win eight trophies in total.

With each passing year, the more Van Dijk stakes a claim for not only being the greatest centre-back in Reds history, but also the best in any team from any era.

The manner in which he recovered from a serious ACL injury in 2020 has been admirable, and despite being 33, he remains at the peak of his powers.

Mohamed Salah has rightly scooped many end-of-season awards, but Van Dijk is still the most important player for Liverpool, in terms of his all-round infuence.

He is the glue that holds his team together, whether it be through his leadership, reading of play or aerial dominance, and his two-year extension was as big as any new signing.