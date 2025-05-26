DJ Calvin Harris has returned for another Liverpool trophy parade as part of Monday’s title celebrations – only this time on orders from Virgil van Dijk!

Harris is DJing on the team bus throughout the Reds’ Premier League trophy parade, following a similar stint behind the decks in 2022.

The Scot was already a Liverpool supporter but a connection with Andy Robertson led to his involvement after the FA Cup and Carabao Cup double three years ago.

This time around, though, he was given no choice but to reprise his role after a strong-worded invitation from the captain.

This is what you came for ?@CalvinHarris ready to go ? pic.twitter.com/mawYiqnfNa — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 26, 2025

“This started with Andy Robertson, and I can’t remember how we started chatting, I genuinely can’t remember that,” Harris, who produced the unofficial Liverpool anthem, Dua Lipa’s ‘One Kiss’, told LFCTV.

“It must have been some kind of Instagram thing, I’ve probably liked one of his pictures or something like that

“And then it was Newcastle-Liverpool at St James’ in 2022 and we bumped into each other.

“They were flying back to Liverpool and Andy was like ‘would you fancy doing the [parade]?’. I’m like, ‘I suppose so, aye’.

“I think it was just an idea he had there and then. Then one of the senior guys took over and contacted and made it happen.

“This year, Virg took the reins, captain and all that. But he was more just like ‘you’re doing the bus this year’. Alright, I’ll be there!”

Liverpool’s trophy parade officially began at 2.30pm and is expected to take as long as five hours as the buses follow a route from Allerton Maze to Blundell Street.