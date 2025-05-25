Virgil van Dijk has called on Liverpool supporters to make this the “biggest party ever,” as he revealed that he personally asked for Alan Hansen to present the Premier League trophy.

The Premier League party started a month ago when Liverpool secured the title with their 5-1 win over Tottenham.

Since, though results haven’t gone the Reds’ way, the planning for an almighty party has been in place and Van Dijk thinks the best is still to come.

“Let’s make this 24 hours the biggest party ever,” he said on the Anfield pitch.

“I think the time between the Spurs game and today felt like six months, [it] took so long but it’s an incredible feeling. We worked so hard to achieve this as a team, as a club, everyone connected to the club.

“It’s been an incredible day already and my feeling [tomorrow at the parade] will be even better.

“So we have to celebrate it, take it all in and enjoy it.”

Van Dijk was presented the trophy by legendary Liverpool defender Hansen, who won eight league titles with the Reds.

After lifting the Premier League title, Van Dijk revealed on LFC’s club channel that it was him who asked for Hansen, as well as Mark and Joanne McVeigh, to hand over the trophy.

“I was pretty clear that I wanted Alan Hansen to give me the trophy and obviously Mark and Jo from the Owen McVeigh Foundation because I work quite closely with them behind the scenes,” said the Dutchman.

“Obviously, the work they do is incredible. I was really determined to get Alan Hansen here and to give me the trophy.

“And I’m glad he wanted [to]. Obviously, I met him before and obviously he’s one of the best centre-backs Liverpool ever had so it was meant to be and yeah, it looked great as well.

“I love this club and you see what we can produce. If we work our socks off, if we get success, this place in my opinion is the best place to be and you see it. Like I said, let’s enjoy it.

“Let’s give it all in the next couple of days. I hope to see so many people at the parade. We’re gonna celebrate it tonight because we have to.

“We can’t take these things for granted.”

Hansen, now 69 years old, was admitted to hospital at the beginning of June last year but was later released and has returned himself back in good health.

Owen and Joanne McVeigh are the parents of Owen McVeigh, a young Red who passed away in 2015 due to leukaemia.

They then founded the Owen McVeigh Foundation to help support families on the oncology ward at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.