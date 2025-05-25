Virgil van Dijk has echoed the emotions swirling among Liverpool fans ahead of his much-anticipated trophy lift at Anfield, recognising the desire to “celebrate properly.”

Twenty years on from the miracle of Istanbul, Liverpool Football Club will be lifting their 20th league title in front of a full Anfield, a day of serendipity.

We have all dreamt of this moment, one that was denied five years ago, and that includes Van Dijk, who has summed up the day brilliantly in his programme notes.

“This is the day we have all been waiting for, and one that each and every one of us has to savour, from first minute until last,” the captain penned.

“I know I have been looking forward to this ever since we were confirmed as Premier League champions last month, and I’m sure you guys have been exactly the same.

“There have been a few celebrations over the last few weeks, as you know, but the idea of being at Anfield and lifting that trophy in front of all our supporters? That’s something different. It’s something special.

“Having been denied this in 2020, we all have a duty to make the most of this opportunity, and to make it the most happy and joyful experience possible.

“We have to enjoy these moments because these are the things we work for every single day.

“We sacrifice a lot as players, believe me, but all those long days and cold nights, those near-misses and disappointments, those brilliant performances and last-minute winners, it’s all worth it when you get a day like this.

“The same goes for you guys, who follow us all over the world, giving up your time and your money and your energy, week after week.

“Your passion, your commitment and your dedication, it never ceases to amaze me. You are the best supporters in the world, and I want you to know that you play a part in all of our successes.

“So let’s do what we need to do, and celebrate properly. Together.”

Up the 20-time Champions!