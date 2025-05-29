Wataru Endo has been touted with a move away from Liverpool after a campaign of few starts, but the midfielder has insisted he plans to stay for another season.

Endo made 32 appearances in the season just gone but started only seven games, clocking just 865 minutes on the pitch with his only Premier League start coming when the title was already won.

He has still been an invaluable player for Arne Slot, but his reputation as a ‘closer’ will not have matched the ambitions of the captain of Japan.

Nevertheless, Endo insists that if the game time is there, he intends to remain at Liverpool next season, telling Japanese broadcaster ABEMA that he “wouldn’t throw it away.”

Asked if he would prioritise staying at Anfield, where he could play less, over a move elsewhere he said: “Yeah, I’d say so.

“I really think Liverpool is that kind of club – one that’s worth it.

“If I have the opportunity to play here, I wouldn’t throw it away just to go somewhere else.

“I believe that giving it my all here, and helping Liverpool win more titles, is the path to making my career as fulfilling as possible.”

Endo has been linked with a return to Germany, having spent five seasons with Stuttgart, and with suitors Eintracht Frankfurt now qualified for the Champions League it could be a tempting proposition.

“People keep bringing it up. I’ve gotten messages from friends. Even my family is like, ‘so what are you going to do?’,” he explained.

“And yeah, sometimes other players ask too: ‘Are you going to be here next year?’. Especially after the middle of the season.

“But I just say, ‘as far as I’m concerned, I’m staying’.”

Asked whether Japanese fans can look forward to seeing him at Liverpool next season, Endo replied: “Yes, you can. As of now.”

Van Dijk has called for Endo to stay

Endo’s comments will be music to the ears of those in the Liverpool dressing room, as despite his minor role on the pitch he has become an influential figure within the squad.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo last month, captain Virgil van Dijk explained why he hoped the No. 3 would stay “for at least another few years.”

“Obviously he plays a little bit less than he did last year but he is so important when he comes on to kill the game, to bring the experience that he has,” the Dutchman said.

“But also off the pitch, he is one of the leaders and I’m really happy to have him.

“I know it’s me speaking as the captain but you need certain leaders around to build on and help and Wata is definitely one of those.

“I am really happy with him and hopefully he can still be around for at least another few years.”