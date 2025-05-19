Liverpool travel to Brighton for the final Premier League away game of their title-winning season. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Brighton away on a Monday night isn’t the ideal end to a season of away trips, but fans should still be in good spirits as the Reds receive their third guard of honour since securing the title.

Liverpool are yet to win in their two games since beating Tottenham, and while the 90-point mark can no longer be reached, the Reds will still want to add to their accomplishments this season.

If Liverpool score, it would see them set a club record by scoring in every away game of a league season for the first time in their history.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Tuesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Fubo TV, Telemundo and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Canada Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Fubo TV and Fubo Sports Network in Canada, which are available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

A full list of international coverage options for Brighton vs. Liverpool can be found here.

