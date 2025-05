Liverpool finally lift the Premier League trophy in front of fans – with Virgil van Dijk leading Arne Slot‘s squad in their title celebration at Anfield.

Following their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, the Reds will lift the Premier League trophy in front of the Main Stand – five years after their ceremony on an empty Kop.

Watch the scenes unfold live at Anfield here:

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below: