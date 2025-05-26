Liverpool will be a sea of red as the team parade the Premier League trophy through the city, here’s how you can watch every moment of the magic.

Virgil van Dijk held the trophy aloft on Sunday afternoon in front of a full Anfield crowd and will now take the title on a tour of the city as the team enjoy the victory parade.

The streets are lined and hundreds of thousands of fans are waiting for a moment to see their champions during a parade that is expected to last between three to five hours.

The parade is scheduled to get underway at 2.30pm (BST) – or 9.30am in New York, 6.30am in Los Angeles, 11.30pm in Sydney, 5.30pm in Dubai and 4.30pm in Nairobi.

Follow the parade live!

Liverpool’s trophy parade will be broadcast live on the club’s YouTube channel, Facebook, X and TikTok, with coverage starting at 1pm (BST).

Supporters can also tune in via All Red Video here, formerly LFCTV GO.

You can also tune in on LFCTV – Sky channel 423 or Virgin Media channel 544 in the UK.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary and updates for the duration of the parade on our website and all the reaction on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android.

It is set to be a day to remember and This Is Anfield will also have video coverage on our YouTube channel here.

