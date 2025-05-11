Liverpool host second-place Arsenal in their first match at Anfield as Premier League champions. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

With a guard of honour preceding kick-off, Liverpool’s game against Arsenal is not one to miss for Reds still celebrating their Premier League triumph.

Liverpool’s title success already being secured and Arsenal‘s season being put to bed, after their Champions League semi-final defeat, would make it easy to assume this match will act as a dead rubber.

However, that theory shouldn’t become reality given the nature of the Anfield crowd and Liverpool’s competitive desire to reach 90 points in the Premier League.

In the last 11 Premier League matches at Anfield against Arsenal, Liverpool are unbeaten and have scored at least three goals in eight of those matches.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on Fubo TV, Peacock and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on Fubo TV and Fubo Sports Network in Canada, which are available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

