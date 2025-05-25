After nine months of Premier League football it all ends against Crystal Palace and with a much-anticipated trophy lift. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

For the final time this season, Virgil van Dijk will lead Liverpool out onto the Anfield pitch on a day that will forever be remembered.

First, though, there is 90 minutes to play against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace before the Premier League trophy can be lifted in front of Liverpool fans for the first time in 35 years.

The result is meaningless but the afternoon will be historic.

The match gets underway at 4pm (BST) – or 11am in New York, 8am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is being shown live on Fubo TV, Telemundo and NBC Sports 4K in the US, which are available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is being shown live on Fubo TV and Fubo Sports Network in Canada, which are available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

A full list of international coverage options for Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace can be found here.

