Virgil van Dijk has sent a message to those affected by the events as Liverpool’s trophy parade on Monday evening, telling supporters “we are all with you.”

Van Dijk led his teammates through a parade that lasted almost five hours on Monday, celebrating their successful Premier League campaign.

But the mood shifted when a car collided with crowds on Water Street soon after the parade finished, with 47 injured including 27 needing hospital treatment and at least two with serious injuries.

Liverpool have subsequently pledged their support to authorities and emergency services as they investigate the incident and treat those affected.

And in a short statement on social media on Tuesday, Van Dijk showed his support.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected,” the Liverpool captain wrote on his Instagram story.

“Praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries. We are all with you.”

Van Dijk’s message follows similar support from teammates and Liverpool legends, with Joe Gomez writing: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected right now. YNWA.”

Jurgen Klopp posted: “My family and I are shocked and devastated.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Kenny Dalglish, who watched the parade with Klopp from a vantage point on the Strand, wrote on X: “Shocked, horrified and deeply saddened about what happened at the end of the parade today.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone and their families who have been impacted by today’s tragic event.

“Our anthem has never felt more appropriate, You’ll Never Walk Alone. Your Liverpool family are behind you.”

Steven Gerrard wrote: “Shocked, sickened and saddened at the incident we all witnessed in our city last night.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to all the people involved and their families. YNWA.”

“Devastating end to the day…just pray everyone is OK,” wrote Jamie Carragher, with Robbie Fowler adding: “Heartbreaking news…absolutely sickened with what’s happened here in Liverpool.”

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge posted: “Like everyone else I’m so angry after what happened last night after the parade, words fail me!

“I just want to say at this moment in time for the people affected and still in hospital that our thoughts are with all them and their families. YNWA.”